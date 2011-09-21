In every shade of pink…

More than 90 Island men rallied on Crescent Beach to show their support for breast cancer awareness. The ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign was launched here last year by Teresa Montant, who was on the beach on Sunday to witness the turnout, even larger than in 2010. The rally is also a way to remind Islanders about the 5K Run/Walk on October 15 on Crescent Beach, which helps raise money for the Coalition of Women’s Cancers as well as the North Fork Breast Health Coalition and Lucia’s Angels. Rally around the cause by registering to walk or run online at flrrt.com. A group of Island walkers and runners in the 5K have formed Team Teresa in her honor. To join the team, just write ‘Team Teresa’ on the registration form.