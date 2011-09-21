Historical Society to honor Gert Bourne

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s 2011 Volunteer of the Year, Gertrude M. Bourne, will be recognized at the society’s annual meeting and brunch on Sunday, October 2 at the Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Gert Bourne is an eighth generation Shelter Islander and long-time, dedicated Historical Society volunteer. Active in all aspects of the society, she has served in every office on the board and as its president for two terms.

Sunday’s event will also feature guest speaker Joel Snodgrass, a restoration expert who has recently been retained by the society as a consultant on the responsible stewardship of the 1743 James Havens Homestead. He will speak about the importance of historic preservation.

The brunch will be served at 12:30 p.m., following a cash bar at 12 noon. The buffet will include eggs Benedict, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, garden salad, juice, fresh fruit and cookies. Tickets are $25 per person; for reservations, call Janalyn Travis-Messer at 749-3236 by Thursday, September 29.

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Gert Bourne’s roots go deep in the Island’s history. She was born on the Sylvester Manor estate and her ancestors and family members were caretakers and farmers on the estate. In addition to her service on the society’s board, she chaired the society’s One Day in History event several times and has been a long-time volunteer on the Documents Committee. This work requires a dedication to historical accuracy, Historical Society Director Pat Mundus explained — identifying, sorting, archiving, researching and transcribing thousands of documents, photographs, letters, maps, logs and ledgers — “a volunteer legacy to be proud of.”

Gert’s favorite volunteer activity, Ms. Mundus said, was as an historical re-enactment playwright with her late husband Keith Bourne. “We wrote the skit and performed for the very first Town Board meeting,” she recounted with amusement to Ms. Mundus. “We also wrote a great story of all the Havens family members, which we re-enacted in full costumes on the porch for One day in History one year.”

In writing about Gert and her contributions, Pat Mundus said, “on behalf of the Shelter Island Historical Society Board of Trustees, membership and the community we serve, we thank and honor Gertrude M. Bourne for her years of volunteer service.

PRESERVING THE PAST

The guest speaker, Joel Snodgrass, has over 20 years of restoration experience. He is a national and area expert in historic architecture and preservation and has directed conservation programs for a variety of historic structures and monuments. Mr. Snodgrass has recently been named a consultant to the Historical Society and will help the society with the preservation of the James Havens Homestead — one of the oldest structures on Shelter Island.

Brunch will be followed by the guest speaker; presentation of the Volunteer of the Year award; the society’s annual report, presented by President Janalyn Travis-Messer; plans for the coming year; and election of Historical Society Board members and officers.