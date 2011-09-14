Have a question? Try our forum to find your answer

Want to know who you should use to fix that leaky roof over your head? Better yet, think you already know that answer?

SIReporter.com recently rolled out a new feature that allows our readers to ask questions and have them answered by fellow readers.

Times/Review Forum helps connect people who have questions to others who have answers in a free and easy to use platform.

“We want our websites to be more than just the place you go to for the latest North Fork news,” said Times/Review publisher Andrew Olsen. “We also want it to be the place to go to find answers, and this enables our readers to get an answer to any question they may have.”

Posts in forum since its soft launch earlier this summer have included questions ranging from “the best place to purchase back to school supplies” to “who to use for propane gas delivery.”

Categories in Forum include family, food and dining, home and garden, sports, news and entertainment.

To use forum simply click the tab in the navigation bar on our home page any time you visit the site, or click this link. You will need to register a profile in order to ask questions or provide answers, but it’s free and only takes a minute.