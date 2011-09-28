Golfers lose one to leader

The Shelter Island boys golf team lost 8-1 to Mattituck, winner of three consecutive league titles, on Monday at North Fork Country Club.

Mattituck knows how important it is to defend its home course. So far, the Tuckers have done just that. In perhaps no other sport is the home field as important as it is in the one that has so few spectators: golf. Playing an unfamiliar course can be a treacherous experience for some golfers.

“There’s a huge advantage for most teams on their home course,” Mattituck Coach Paul Ellwood said. “Our course is tight and out of bounds comes into play a lot. Teams sometimes struggle with that.”

The Indians have gotten off to a strong start this season and came into Monday’s match at 4-1, making for a pivotal day for the Tuckers, who improved to 5-0 in League VII with the win. Shelter Island gets right back at it today against Eastport at home. The Indians have posted wins over Mercy, Riverhead, Greenport and Hampton Bays.

The Indians will get another chance against Mattituck on their home course at Dering Harbor when the teams meet October 17.

The marquee matchup Monday was between Shelter Island’s Jay Card and Mattituck freshman Rich Corazzini. Corazzini earned the victory and point for Mattituck after shooting a 2-over-par 37. Card shot a 39. Corazzini remained unbeaten on the season at 5-0.

The Tuckers finished with a total team score of 221 against the Indians. Mattituck is now 38-3 since winning the first of three straight league titles.