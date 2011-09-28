Golf: Taplin, Beckwith win at SICC

Saturday’s tournament was won by Bruce Taplin for the men and Ann Beckwith for the women.

Sandra Lucas was right behind Ann. Right behind Bruce was Jack Cortner, Tony Montalbo and Randy Silvani, in that order.

The golf season is coming to an end. The last tournament is this Sunday, October 2, with the tee-off at 3 p.m. The sign-up sheet is posted at the club.

Heard at the club: Two golfers at the 19th hole asked the bartender, “Is the glass half empty or half full?” The bartender thought for a minute then replied, “It depends on whether you’re pouring or you’re drinking.”