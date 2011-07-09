GBCC: Sessa heads to national seniors tourney

Jay Sessa, 14-time Gardiner’s Bay Club Champion, tees it up on Saturday in the United States Senior Amateur Championship at Kinloch Golf Club in Virginia.

He was the leading qualifier last month at Elmwood Country Club in White Plains. Kinloch is a sensational golf course. It’s currently ranked 48th in Golf Digest’s top 100 courses in America and has been as lofty as 29th back in 2008.

Jay, alongside 155 other great golfers, will play 18 holes each day over the weekend. After these 36 holes, the low 64 players will progress to the matchplay stages, a head-to-head knockout format ending with the final next Thursday. Good luck, Jay. All of us on Shelter Island will be routing you on. Play well!

Stay tuned to The Golf Channel and its show Golf Central for updates throughout the event.

Back at GBCC last week we didn’t hold any tournaments. The membership enjoyed general play all Labor Day weekend and the weather was sunny and breezy. Hello fall!

Larry Adler took advantage of the beautiful conditions and from 186 yards, into a gale, on our 14th hole sailed his 5 iron 2nd shot into the cup for an unlikely eagle 2. The 14th is our hardest hole and, according to Bob DeStefano, our resident Oracle, he couldn’t remember anyone ever making 2 on the 14th before. Well done, Larry!

The Ladies section already-postponed Closing Luncheon got more bad luck on Tuesday as the rain returned. Nevertheless, spirits were not dampened and despite no golf the ladies held a lovely luncheon and awards presentation. There was a lot of laughter and camaraderie as we recalled the events of the season.

The ladies do run a season-long birdies and ringers tournament and the winners were:

RINGERS:

Flight A gross, Christina Nemeth, 76; net, Nancy Ivers, 56

Flight B gross, Barbara Pollert 80, net, Susan Scanlon, 52

Flight C gross, Nancy Barr 82, net, Dede Gray, 55

Flight D gross, Dorothy Doughty, 88, net, Jane Babinski, 54

BIRDIES:

A total of 12 birdies were made in the 2011 season by: Nancy Ivers, Veronica Clements, Pat DiCerbo, Frances Gottfried, Nancy Barr, Barbara Mahoney, Christina Nemeth, Barbara Pollert, and Debbie Rouzee.

Fran Gottfried won with 3 and Nancy Ivers was second with 2 birdies.

We also awarded two Most Improved awards. The Ladies 18-holers award went to Betty Kapalla and the Patty Conway award went to young superstar and new club champion Samantha Sessa.

Well played, ladies, and we look forward to everyone’s return next spring. Chilly Fillies next week!