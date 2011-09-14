Gardening: Two bloomers to enjoy now…

Two very nice fall bloomers are full out these September days, reminding us that the season is ending, but with a smile. Autumn clematis and the wonderful, old-fashioned hosta, August lily, both favorites of our grandparents and both fragrant, are in full bloom now and if you don’t own either one, they’re worthy of consideration.

August lily, if cut and brought indoors, will perfume an entire room without half-trying and little sprigs of autumn clematis look really sweet in tiny vases.

August lily is not, of course, a lily. To my way of thinking, it doesn’t look much like one either, so its name is somewhat puzzling. Its fragrance, however, is quite gardenia-like and in that sense might make one think of lilies. It’s the last of the hosta family to come into bloom, and the flowers are very large by the usual hosta standards. They are 5 or 6 inches long, bright, pure white, and come in clusters on 24-inch plants. Oddly enough the new blooms do not open in the morning as is the case with most flowers, but in late afternoon. No one knows why.

Like most hosta, August lily prefers shade or half-shade and a rich, loamy soil. Websites claim they will survive full sun “in northern climes” if given sufficient moisture. It has the usual wide, bright green and shiny hosta leaves, which last all season and are grand for hiding the wilting stems and browning leaves of finished daffodils. (If your hosta are not interplanted with daffodils, you might want to give this combination some thought.)

August lily’s proper name is Hosta plantaginea and it originated in China, unlike most hosta, which began their careers in either Japan or Korea. It made its first appearance in England in 1790 and arrived in the United States shortly thereafter. And, it seems, is here to stay.

I rather like the fact that autumn clematis is usually referred to as “Sweet Autumn” clematis. It certainly smells sweet. Technically speaking, it’s a deciduous perennial vine that comes into bloom in fall with “showers of flowers.” It’s described on some websites as “invasive.” It can “invade” my garden any time. In this instance, the idea of “invasive,” I think, simply underscores the plant’s resilience and ease of maintenance.

The vine will bloom well even in part shade and will tolerate mild drought conditions. Although each flower is very tiny the profusion of bloom almost forms a blanket that adds enormously to any fall landscape. The vine can grow 15 to 30 feet and will quickly cover a fence or trellis. It can also be used as a ground cover, thereby preventing erosion in areas or on slopes with poor soil. It needs supports to climb on but often finds its own. It’s a wonderful choice for arbors, fences or “privacy screens.”

Hard pruning is recommended. If your space is limited, you might want to keep your eye out for “volunteers,” which can easily crop up nearby. If you don’t want them, however, try not to just treat them as weeds. Put them in small pots and the next time you’re invited somewhere, instead of bringing the ever-present bottle of wine, bring a clematis seedling instead.

Clematis do not attract major pests or diseases. Nor do they seem bothered by fungus. Insect damage can occur, but this seems random, rather than targeted. If the vines die back after a hard freeze, this is not a cause for alarm. They will come back in the spring and grow quickly. They respond well to heavy fertilizing if quick growth is desired. Just pour it on, once a week in spring. A heavy layer of mulch is recommended.

c.galligan@sireporter.com



