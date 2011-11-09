Gardening: Still thinking about next spring…

If you’re planing your bulb order now (as you should be), try concentrating on the smaller bulbs — they’re interesting as well as inexpensive and if you’ve never tried them, you’re really missing out. Last week, we went over muscari as a good “carpet” for azaleas — “carpeting” means exactly that, using bulbs so thickly that when they bloom the ground looks “carpeted.”

Another small bulb that makes an excellent carpet is chionodoxa, also known as “Glory of the Snow.” Chionodoxa are “deer-proof,” bright blue and with star-shaped flowers. They are only 8 or 9 inches tall so I’ve used them as an under-planting for forsythia; the combination of color is a spring delight and really worth having. (They also are good for forcing). For the exact “carpeting” procedure, check last week’s column.

Let’s turn now to “companion planting.” This concept is a simple one — it’s like setting up a blind date. You think of two people, their looks, their preferences, and then wonder how they’ll get along together. The same thing works with plants — when do they bloom, what color are they, are their heights compatible?

Obviously, they should bloom at the same time and their colors should pair well, either in terms of contrast or tint. They might be the same height if they’re simply going to be interspersed, or one should be distinctly shorter than the other if you plan on their occupying a given space, one in front of the other.

Muscari can be paired with almost all of the very early bloomers. Any of the Greigii tulips, famous for their intense colors and their early bloom, would be an ideal choice. Consider the Greigii Red Riding Hood (the name is a clue to the color), only 10 inches tall, with Muscari armeniacum; other possible choices are the single early tulips, Bellona, 14 inches tall and a golden yellow, or Couleur Cardinal, 12 inches tall and a scarlet-red, flushed plum, really a beauty.

Anemones are another choice to pair with these early bloomers. Also known as Grecian Windflower, their name is thought to derive from the Greek, “ánemos” meaning “wind” with the addition of the feminine patronymic suffix. The flowers are daisy-like and the foliage fern-y and they grow only a few inches tall.

Anemone blanda offers Blue Shades, in a sort of hyacinth shade of blue as well as Pink Stars, which are pale with a white center. Blue Shades would be quite wonderful with any of the Triumph tulips, but especially with the bright white Calgary. If pink is your thing, try the Pink Shades with the Triumph tulip, Don Quichotte, with its very large, deep rose color and a sort of overall purple-ish sheen.

Either of these also pair well with the trumpet daffodils. Bravoure, Mount Hood, King Alfred, all early bloomers, although certainly taller than either anemones or muscari, can be nicely interspersed. Relatively inexpensive, the smaller bulbs are one of the few garden “bargains” and well worth buying in quantity.

Before leaving the subject, I would like to recommend one of the earliest of them all — galanthus. Nothing else is blooming when galanthus arrives so you can’t have a companion for them, but in early March any flower is more than welcome. I planted a whole slope with them many years ago and some errant baby deer (I assume it was a baby) pulled them all up out of the ground, spit them out and left them there. I didn’t replace them. But last March I was visiting a Ram Island friend and caught sight of several, blooming happily away. Since any Ram Island gardener will tell you what a local plague their deer herd is, I took that as a sign that my previous experience would not be repeated. I’m sending for 25 (a little over $10) for the edge of my driveway.

c.galligan@sireporter.com