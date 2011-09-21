Garden: For garden newcomers — how to ‘close’ a bed

This one’s for you, newbies! Some time in the next few weeks, depending on what your beds consist of, it will be time to “close” the garden. There’s really only one basic principle that should inform your choices and your behavior: a plant, for its maximal health, must go through its entire growth cycle in a given season.

To close a bed, plants that are finished or withered, should be cut to the ground, the area cleaned up, as in no plant debris or weeds left about, and then heavily mulched. The purpose of the mulch is not to keep the root systems either warm or cool, but to keep the temperature as close to constant as possible. When February thaws come, and they always do, you don’t want the alternate freezing and thawing to heave any of your root systems up and out of the ground.

If the bed is empty as, for example, an annual bed may be, then the only purpose of the mulch is sightliness and the preservation of a friable top layer (“friable” is a garden term meaning, according to Webster, “easily crumbled”). Especially if the bed is large, as some vegetable garden beds often are, it’s easier (although I admit not cheaper) to cover them with mulch rather than to have to till the area the following spring.

If sightliness is not an issue, you might want to follow Ruth Stout’s method (yes, she was Rex Stout’s sister), described in her wonderful book, “How to Have a Green Thumb Without an Aching Back.” According to the Lyons Press, Ruth Stout “claimed to have smashed saloons with Carry Nation in Prohibition-era Kansas and worked au natural in her roadside Connecticut garden, but her labor-saving, soil-improving, permanent garden mulching technique is what earned her lasting fame. Ms. Stout was born in 1884 and lived to be 96; by the 1950s, she was writing lively gardening books (now out of print) but her technique remains consistent with the “no-till” gardening methods soil experts recommend today.”

In “How to Have a Green Thumb Without an Aching Back,” she wrote “My no-work gardening method is simply to keep a thick mulch of any vegetable matter that rots on both my vegetable and flower garden all year round. As it decays and enriches the soil, I add more. The labor-saving part of my system is that I never plow, spade, sow a cover crop, harrow, hoe, cultivate, weed, water or spray. I use just one fertilizer (cottonseed or soybean meal), and I don’t go through that tortuous business of building a compost pile. I beg everyone to start with a mulch 8 inches deep; otherwise, weeds may come through, and it would be a pity to be discouraged at the very start.”

She used “regular hay, straw, leaves, pine needles, sawdust, weeds, garbage — any vegetable matter that rots.” And shredded newspapers as well.

Although her books are out of print, there was a time when they were actually here in our library — which is where and how I first came to read them. I haven’t checked to see if they’re still here but if they aren’t, they certainly must exist somewhere in the Suffolk County system, which means the library will send for them if you ask them to. Even if you don’t cover your garden beds with garbage and shredded newspapers, she was such a wonderfully interesting character; you’ll love reading her. It’s always refreshing to meet someone who makes their own rules.

Out of space too soon to cover “withered” — but will follow up next week.

c.galligan@sireporter.com