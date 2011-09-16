Funeral for John J. Leahy Jr. on Sunday, September 18

A funeral Mass for John J. Leahy Jr. of Princeton, New Jersey and Shelter Island will take place on Sunday, September 18 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on Shelter Island. Interment will follow in a private ceremony on Saturday at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours.

Mr. Leahy died on Wednesday, September 14 at the age of 79. Additional information is available from the DeFriest-Grattan-Shelter Island Funeral Home at 749-2212.