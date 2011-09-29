Flashback: Week of September 29, 2011

Headed for the World Series?

The Shelter Island Lions? If you’ve got details you want to share, call Archer Brown at 749-1000, extension 26, or email her at a.brown@sireporter.com.

Are you ready for some football?

Gina Surerus was fast to point out that Dr. Peter Kelt was coaching football in this photo and that Jenny Card (far right) may have been one of his recruits. She thinks the picture could have been taken in the mid 80s.

Jeff Simes came by during an Island visit this week and right away recognized Coach Kelt but not his players.