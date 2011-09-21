Flashback: But where’s the missing card?

No contest about this one! Eric Springer was the first to call in, identifying, from the left, Allan William Springer and two former Island justices, Pete Hannabury and George Walsh. All three were judging the Cub Scouts Pinewood Derby. Eric’s call was quickly followed by calls from Carol Hallman, Charlotte Hannabury and George Walsh. George explained the cards: they helped the judges recognize which cars crossed first over the finish line. There’s no indication in our archives when the photo was taken. We’re guessing the 1970s — does that sound right?