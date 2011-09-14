Editorial: The Gitlin case

Supervisor Jim Dougherty is right when he says the world has changed since the Town Board voted 5-0 in 2008 to grant Andrew Gitlin a wetlands permit so he could build a house on a small waterfront parcel in Silver Beach. The problem is neither the town’s rules nor Mr. Gitlin’s proposal has changed. That makes denying Mr. Gitlin a new permit for the same plan a legal loser.

Mr. Gitlin’s contractor, Chris Fokine, missed a deadline for renewing the original permit. That meant Mr. Gitlin had to go through the application process all over again. It’s perfectly reasonable that the law requires Mr. Gitlin to give the Town Board another look at a proposal that languished for years. The town code may have changed; details of the proposal may have changed.

There is a new issue since Hurricane Irene’s passage. The storm blew out the bulkhead at several properties, including Mr. Gitlin’s, gouging out chunks of soil. As the bulkhead is repaired and the gaps backfilled, the town will have to make sure there have been no changes to the dimensions of the property.

The change Mr. Dougherty refers to is a decline in the water quality of the Peconic Bay system and new evidence that the biggest culprit is residential development and the in-ground septic systems that go with it. They do a bad job keeping nitrogen from leaching into the bays. A major element of the problem is older underground septic systems that may have collapsed. They do nothing to contain septic waste.

There’s no requirement that the owners of older houses must check the integrity of their septic systems. Only when failures cause backups are broken septic systems dealt with. And there’s no requirement that new houses have the latest technology in septic systems.

Mr. Dougherty’s commitment to the environment is well known and highly commendable. With more people like him in office, we might have a requirement for inspections. We might have stricter environmental regulations in place to protect the bays. But so far we don’t; nobody’s even proposing them.

It’s not right, reasonable or fair to hold Mr. Gitlin to tougher environmental and zoning standards that we can only wish were in place.

As for the neighbors who also oppose the Gitlin application, they say the proposed house is too big for the one-third acre parcel, that it will not conform to other houses in the neighborhood and it will ruin a waterfront view everyone in the community enjoys. The problem with those concerns is that they do not address the rules that apply in this case. Aesthetics and views are not elements in any review process and the house conforms to the town’s size limits.

Rules are intended, among other things, to protect both the community’s interests and the rights of individuals. The Gitlin application complies with the county’s health code and with the zoning code. Its only problem is the small size of the lot, which requires it to be built in the wetlands code’s “regulated area.” The Town Board has no good reason legally not to grant it.