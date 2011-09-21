Editorial: Make the decision

Does the Town of Shelter Island believe that businesses that don’t conform to their residential zoning should be allowed to gradually disappear?

That’s the essential question that must be answered before a committee appointed by the supervisor can recommend, or the Town Board can adopt revised language to clarify the zoning code’s rules for “pre-existing, nonconforming” uses.

Most towns make it a basic tenet of their land-use planning that nonconforming uses should disappear gradually over the years as they fail or close. The goal is to one day see all the uses in a given residential district conform. That’s an aim of any zoning code: keep business and residential areas separate to avoid the inevitable conflicts that arise when they are too close.

The former Olde Country Inn’s installation of a driveway on a residential lot in 2010 was one of those conflicts. It prompted the Zoning Board of Appeals to ask the Town Board to clarify the code. Meanwhile, the Zoning Board rightly ruled that the driveway was an illegal expansion of a nonconforming use.

A lot of people on Shelter Island think any decline in the number of nonconforming businesses would spell the death of the town they love. They say nonconforming businesses scattered here and there are an elemental part of Shelter Island’s character and vital to the Island economy. They complained bitterly in June when the Town Board unveiled a proposal to clarify the vague and confusing language of the current code. The board withdrew the proposal, promising to go back to the drawing board.

The supervisor’s four-person committee is scheduled to meet with Councilwoman Chris Lewis on Thursday, October 6 to iron out a proposal for revisions. But only if they agree on the town’s long-term zoning principles will they be able to agree on clear, precise, unambiguous language — language that sets out precisely when and by how much pre-existing, nonconforming uses may be expanded; and when such uses must be considered abandoned or discontinued.

A commitment to the gradual disappearance of nonconforming businesses is not an attack on the business community. A business that’s doing well will face no pressure whatsoever to disappear; it might even be expanded if demand and circumstances permit. It only means that the legal, pre-existing, nonconforming status of a closed business in a residential zone will die after that business dies.

There are only 30 nonconforming commercial properties in the town, representing 1.63 percent of the total tax base, compared to 76 commercial properties in business zones. Despite the impression that nonconforming businesses dominate the local economy, they are well in the minority. Are they important and worth protecting? Absolutely. Are they threatened by unambiguous zoning policies and rules? Absolutely not.