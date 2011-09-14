Dering Harbor: Mayor Hogue updates trustees

Village of Dering Harbor Mayor Tim Hogue quickly reviewed a number of housekeeping items at the Saturday, August 20 trustees meeting in Village Hall.

At the top of his list were improvements to Village Hall. Leaks in the roof have been repaired and the large meeting room ceiling has been freshly painted, as well as other rooms in the building, he said. Additional repairs in the hall have been taken care of, the mayor reported.

Fire hydrants in the village are being painted by Highway Supervisor Richie Surozenski, the mayor added.

Mr. Hogue announced that the installation of a dry well in the vicinity of the Walker and Tropin residences would take place around Labor Day. He updated the board about various residential renovations in the village, most of which have been completed or are nearing completion.

The new two-percent tax cap, recently approved by the state legislature, came up for discussion. Mr. Hogue announced that he would be attending a meeting in the next week or so of the East End Supervisors and Mayors Association, currently chaired by Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty, to discuss the tax cap and its implications for local municipalities.

Some open-ended questions, the mayor said, include what effect the two-percent limit might have, for example, on binding arbitration, and what exactly was included or exempted from the cap.

It is allowable to exceed the two-percent limit, the mayor explained, providing the town or village boards agreed by a 60-percent majority to override the cap. This procedure may extend the budget process itself, Mr. Hogue noted.

In other business, Mr. Hogue said engineers had been interviewed about the installation of water well number 3. On his recommendation, the board voted unanimously to accept the $7,000 bid submitted by Condon Engineering, a firm recommended by the Island’s John Cronin, a former partner.

The mayor said that no word had been received from the state regarding approval of the village’s proposal to construct a wooden bridge over the Julia Dodd culvert rather than the concrete structure the state had approved. A wooden bridge would last longer, be less expensive, easier to repair and would improve the flow of tidal water. At their next meeting, board members may have to consider going ahead anyway with the concrete proposal, the mayor said, because the existing structure is deteriorating.

In a last order of business, Mr. Hogue commented that draft MS4 (stormwater run-off) legislation is being proposed, subject to trustee review and a public hearing in the near future. Following the lead of the town, the village has already passed two MS4 laws in the past year.

The next meeting of the village trustees will be held on September 17 at the board’s winter time, 10 a.m.

The board voted to adjourn into executive session to discuss possible litigation over an insurance matter.