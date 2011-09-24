Dering Harbor: Hearings dominate agenda

Proposed laws regulating hazardous building conditions, navigation and surface water use and public nuisances were the topics of three public hearings conducted by the Dering Harbor Village Board of Trustees on Saturday morning, September 17 in Village Hall.

“I’m not usually in favor of more rules,” Mayor Tim Hogue said, but tropical storm Irene, among other situations, raised questions about problems that could arise, and it would be prudent, he said, to have policies in place to take care of them.

Recent discussions at Town Board meetings about the point at which a building is abandoned or poses a threat to life and property are a case in point, he said, and prompted the proposed village law on “unsafe and hazardous building and conditions.” The mayor emphasized that there was no particular situation in the village requiring regulation or remedial action at this point but one could arise.

The proposed law provides for the building inspector to determine if a building, structure or condition on a property is unsafe for the public, for nearby properties or structures or for public roads; and it calls for written notice to the owner; a timetable for remedying the condition; a public hearing; and penalties for non-compliance.

The public nuisance law would include 26 conditions literally labeled from A to Z — ranging from the accumulation of discarded materials and waste matter that endangers public health and safety to graffiti, and from pool pollution and stagnant water to dumping.

The purpose of the law, Mr. Hogue said, is to give the building inspector the authority to move quickly in the case of “something really egregious” that creates a safety problem.

In the discussion of this law, one resident questioned the right of entry if the premises were occupied and not vacant. A trustee also noted the disparity in penalties — up to $5,000 for nuisance violations compared to $250-plus for hazardous conditions.

The third proposed law on navigation and surface water use would establish regulations regarding the number and density of mooring sites, vessel speed and docks falling within the limits of the village’s jurisdiction. “We’ve been a little too casual,” the mayor said, and need to have something like this in place.

The Village Waterways Commissioner Charlie Modica said from the audience the proposed law was “long overdue.”

He noted that the board might want to include in the law some provisions against using a moored boat as living space, which would have the potential of creating additional noise (generators running) and pollution. He also recommended that the village’s area of jurisdiction, the seaward area within 1,500 feet of the mean high water mark, be retained in the law, although for all practical purposes, 500 feet was the norm in current practice.

Mr. Modica questioned the one boat-one mooring designation in the proposed law. He could sell his boat and not replace it with another boat at that mooring for a considerable period of time, he said. Having to remove the mooring in the interim would not only disturb the water bottom but would be impractical.

With no further public comment from the four residents present, the mayor closed the public hearings, stating that if the trustees had no objection, he recommended not taking any action on the proposed laws but holding them open for public comment until the next regular meeting of the board in October. There was no objection from the board in the regular meeting that followed.

STORM AFTERMATH

Mr. Hogue reviewed the after-effects of Irene on the village, noting that off-Island areas had been hit a lot harder than the Island, and that fortunately LIPA had been a presence on the Island and in the village very early on. He commented on discussions with LIPA executives, who indicated that one problem holding up the restoration of power had been the number of downed wires — live or otherwise — and the reluctance of crews to clear roadways until they were cleared.

Communication with some municipalities was also cited as a problem, Mr. Hogue said. In his discussions, the alternative of burying LIPA lines was raised, he said, but this apparently is not practical in low-lying coastal areas because of the negative effect of saltwater on underground transformers.

Mr. Hogue had high praise for the village’s Highway Department Supervisor Rich Surozenski and Water Commissioner Hap Bowditch, as well as police, fire and highway staff.

Thanks to a previous arrangement with the Shelter Island Fire Department, the village was able to borrow the department’s back-up generator. For the first time in recent memory, Mr. Hogue said, the village would have run out of water without it. He suggested that the trustees might want to include a provision for the village’s own generator in next year’s budget.

JULIA DODD CULVERT

The mayor announced that no word had been forthcoming from FEMA regarding the village request to replace the FEMA-approved concrete culvert with a wooden bridge that would provide better tidal flow, last longer and be easier to repair. There was also no indication of when the village was likely to hear from the agency. Given the continuing deterioration of the culvert, the mayor said, “I don’t think we can wait any longer” to start repairs. A request for bids to reconstruct the culvert appeared in the September 11 issue of the Reporter.

The date of the next meeting of the board was set for Saturday, October 15 at 10 a.m.

The board meeting was adjourned and the trustees went into executive session to discuss a possible case of litigation.