Critics challenge policy on teachers’ extra jobs

Two residents of Shelter Island, David and Gail Draper, lambasted the School Board last week for continuing the tradition of paying a stipend to teachers over and above what they are paid to teach in the classroom for extracurricular tasks.

In particular, they challenged a decision to pay $13 an hour for a hall monitor and $86 for an athletic chaperone, saying it was “outrageous.”

Ms. Draper made her remarks at the September 19 Board of Education meeting after Board President Stephen L. Gessner, early in the meeting, invited comments from the audience. “We pay teachers and other community members what we should get for free,” she said. She was not “going after individual teachers,” she said, but proposing that Shelter Island residents be offered the extra-pay jobs that teachers were getting.

Ms. Draper sent an email on September 18 to board members asking if those jobs were open to the community and “if not, why not?” and if so, where were they posted so the public could see them.

“Why do we continue to pay teachers for doing what should be included in their job description?” she asked in her email. “Especially Mr. Brace, who tends to use the Jazz Band to display his own horn ability rather than that of the kids? If teachers feel these positions/duties are not part of their regular job then we definitely need to open these positions to members of the community.”

Ms. Draper brought up at least two other positions in particular, including school play advisor and yearbook advisor.

Superintendent Michael Hynes told Ms. Draper the jobs “are posted internally. If they are not filled internally, they are filled externally.”

President Gessner said there are certain jobs that must be offered to teachers first because of faculty agreements. “If they are not included in Schedule C,” he said, referring to a list of extra jobs in the teacher contract that teachers are given the first option to fill, “they should go out to the community.”

He acknowledged that some jobs that local residents might have filled have not been posted publicly. “We will change it in the future,” he said. Ms. Draper also objected to taxpayer money being spent to send Shelter Island students to Ross School in East Hampton. She said that when her children were young, she sent them to private school and took care of the transportation herself. “The bussing of kids to private school should be an absolute no. Say ‘No’ to Albany,” she said, referring to state rules requiring school districts to pay for certain out-of-district student transportation.

Dr. Gessner agreed it was a concern. “It’s been a constant battle,” he said. But Vice President Thomas V. Graffagnino told Ms. Draper, “I think the issue has both sides. I went to a private school. I wasn’t taking up a seat in the [public school] classroom.”

Later in the meeting, the board unanimously approved a contract to bus two additional students to Ross School.

OTHER TOPICS

Former Board President Rebecca Mundy, who was in the audience, complained about the gym’s sound system. Board member Mark Kanarvogel said sometimes the system doesn’t work at all during games. Board members noted that later in the meeting they would be hiring a sound equipment technician/trainer, Keith Brace, at a stipend of $1,358. They agreed the sound system needed to be working at the beginning of every event.

Megan Mundy, president of the Shelter Island High School Student Council, was officially sworn in as the student liaison to the board. For the last three years, attending school board meetings has been one of the council president’s official duties.

Ms. Mundy addressed the topic of the board’s expected approval that night of a contract with the MSG Varsity Network allowing students to post videos and other content about Shelter Island sporting events. “Kids feel like they’re doing too much,” she said about having to show up at a 7 p.m. game to record content for the network. But she added, “I want them to step outside their comfort zone.”

Jack Reardon, the technology teacher at the school, gave praise from the audience to the new superintendent, describing him as “a young guy that’s got vision and is a good communicator. This year looks like a nice year,” he said. The board, the faculty, the students, have worked harder than in the past, he added. “Things are headed in the right direction.”

He spoke about what a special place Shelter Island is. “We’re in contract negotiations,” he noted. “We need to remember our goal is to prepare these fledglings for flight.”

Mary Boeklen, a parent, praised the golf instructor. “Please share with Phyllis that we appreciate her. My kids have been taking lessons. It’s been wonderful for my son.”

In other business, the board:

• Hired Deborah Brewer as a hall monitor from 3 to 5 p.m. at $13 an hour, as needed;

• Hired Mary Boeklen, as a part-time shared aide for three hours a day, at $11.50 an hour;

• Appointed Carmen Ianotti interim CSE/CPSE/504/subcommittee chairperson at the rate of $600 per day;

• Hired Kristin Steele as the junior high girl’s volleyball coach at a stipend of $2,347, pending her certification as a coach;

• Hired Daniel Williams to be the Science Club advisor at $1,358;

• Hired Keith Brace as school play music director at $1,688; jazz band director at $1,688; and sound equipment technician and trainer at $1,358;

• Named Michelle Rice and Stephanie Sareyani 10th grade co-advisors at $335.50 each;

• Hired as athletic game chaperones Keith Brace, Jacqueline Brewer, Mark Palios, Helene Starzee and Jessica Bosak. Their pay will be $86 for a single game at night, $132 for two games at night, with an extra $10 for the clock keeper and chaperone.

• Accepted the contract with Suffolk County Department of Health for preschool services;

• Approved a contract with MSG Varsity Network; and

• Accepted a donation of 16 boxes of books from Kenton E. van Boer.