Back When: Week of September 29, 2011

50 YEARS AGO

Hurricane Esther…

…Esther was billed by forecasters as the worst storm to whirl into these parts since the havoc of 1938, but high pressure areas sweeping eastward to the sea proved more than the “lady” could cope with. Somewhat ironically, Esther arrived here on the 23rd anniversary of the 1938 storm. • September 30, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Task force expands preservation goals

A newly formed task force, set up to study the possibility of preserving an environmentally sensitive parcel of land in Hay Beach, has expanded its focus to include a large part of the Ram Island coastline, eyeing almost 130 acres along Gardiners Bay for potential preservation.• September 25, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

Osprey population in a decline

It is a symbol for Islanders. Its arrival heralds that of summer and its departure that of fall. It is the osprey and its population’s roller coaster ride over the last half century seems to be hitting another descent. Studies on nesting pairs in Shelter Island’s Mashomack Preserve may provide clues as to why. • September 27, 2001