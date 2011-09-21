Back When: September 22

50 YEARS AGO

Editorial: Platforms, please

The political bandwagon has started to roll. And this year it’s loaded; 20 candidates, representing three parties, each determined to win one of the nine posts at stake. … Our vote will be cast for those who can convince us they are equipped to handle the job. Bring on the platforms, boys. • September 23, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Office for elderly proposed

The Shelter Island Town Board agreed Tuesday to assist a group of local residents in setting up an agency to help senior citizens find the services they need. Under a plan proposed by Island resident Clara Barksdale, the town will provide an office in the Medical Center on Route 114 where local volunteers will dispense information to the elderly who need health care, nursing services, assistance filling out forms, or any other help. • September 18, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

Derelict property on Bridge Street

They have been boarded up and abandoned for years, making for a curious if not troubling counterpoint along the Bridge Street business strip. The sagging, weathered wooden structures across the street from The Dory, right next to Chase Creek, beg the passerby to ask: why did the boom times pass this place by? • September 20, 2001