Arts: Schneider on display

An exhibit of paintings by the late Shelter Island artist Hank Schneider is on display at Southampton Town Hall, 116 Hampton Road, through the end of this month. The centerpiece of the exhibit is “Pair Pressure,” a group of large abstracts; some of the artist’s most admired works continue on the second floor.

Mr. Schneider was one of the organizers in the 1980s of the Southampton Artists Association and assisted in hanging over 40 exhibitions and raising thousands of dollars for local charities. He continued to paint until his death in 2008 at the age of 92.