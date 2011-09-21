Arts: ‘Rejoice & Shout’

Shelter Islander Joe Lauro’s newly released film, “Rejoice & Shout, Celebrating 25 Years of Harvest Gospel Concerts,” will be screened at the Vail-Leavitt Music Hall (18 Peconic Avenue) in Riverhead on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. Documentary film producer Lauro will be on hand for a Q and A after the screening and a dessert reception will follow.

Commenting on the importance of gospel music, Mr. Lauro said, “It is powerful, rocking, fun, passionate and spiritual, and its message is totally positive and uplifting. Something we all need, no matter if you live in Massapequa or Tokyo.” The Hollywood Reporter commented, “This is a must-see and see-again. You’ve heard of documentaries that preach to the choir? In this one, the choir preaches back.”

The event is being presented by the East End Arts Council and also includes a soul food dinner party at the Dark Horse Restaurant (1 East Main Street) beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for dinner and the screening cost $75 per person; tickets for the screening only can be purchased for $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Visit eastendartscouncil.ticketleap.com/rejoice-and-shout or call 727-0900.