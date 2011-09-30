Appeals Court: Hay Beach garage setback considered

A detached garage in Hay Beach with a setback violation of 2 feet, 9 inches may remain in place, members of the Zoning Board of Appeals informally agreed at their work session on Wednesday, September 21. Oscar and Nancy Lemond need a variance for the structure because a corner of the garage is over the required setback. The property is located at 94 Gardiners Bay Drive.

The board reviewed points made at the hearing on August 24, including the fact that the garage was otherwise in full compliance with zoning laws.

The Lemonds rectified the most important problem when they tore out unfinished construction on a second story, work that was begun before the Lemonds bought the property in April, 2005.

A building permit was issued in June 2010 for renovation of the garage, including windows, re-roofing and re-siding. The Building Department requires a permit for construction totalling over $5,000. A neighbor, Ida Marie Bottone of 73 Gardiners Bay Drive, raised the issue of the second story of the garage at the August 24 meeting. Andrew Clark, the Lemonds’ contractor, said that the second story was now an unfinished attic and too small for living space. Mr. Clark said there was no plan to have crawl space turned into living space.

Mr. Clark was present at last week’s work session to hear the board’s discussion of the matter.

The zoning violation came to the town’s attention when a survey was updated in August 2005, and it was determined that a variance was needed when Mr. Clark began work to replace siding on the garage. “They went to change sidings and doors, and they found out” about the problem, Doug Matz, chairman of the ZBA, said by phone last week. Permit administrator Mary Wilson told board members at the meeting in August that a foundation survey when the garage was built in 1999 would have turned up the setback problem. Such a survey was not required 12 years ago, she said.

A vote on the application is expected to take place at the ZBA meeting on Wednesday, September 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The matter of Bill Dickerson’s right of way dispute with Vincent Testa was also discussed. Mr. Dickerson and his son Steve attended the work session to be told they needed to take up the matter either in court or with the Town Board.

“They are looking to the ZBA but it does not govern deeded right of way matters,” Mr. Matz said by phone. “Covenants and restrictions covered in deeds have to be dealt with civilly,” he said.

The board had the topic on its agenda in August but cancelled that discussion when it learned that Mr. Testa had removed most of a fence blocking the right of way. A variance granted for a pool house two decades ago required the property owner to keep the right of way accessible to emergency vehicles. According to Town Attorney Laury Dowd, the board agreed last month that Mr. Testa had provided enough room for emergency vehicles even though 12 feet of the fencing remained in the 50-foot right of way.

The board also agreed that the Dickerson matter, which involves deeded access to the right of way, was a private concern and not an Appeals Board matter.

In a separate matter last week, a landscape architect and builder representing Chad and Blake Pike of 1 Bluff Avenue came to the work session after the Pikes had been invited by Mr. Matz. The ZBA had been approached by William Bissell of 5 Wesley Avenue at the August meeting about an agreement between them for the installation of a 4-foot retaining wall between their properties. Mr. Matz invited the Pikes “in the spirit of cooperation,” he said. At the work session, the board members agreed that the dispute between the Pikes and the Bissells was a private matter and not a ZBA issue.