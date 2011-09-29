Ambulance transfer hailed as step toward home rule

The national Red Cross “wants to be in the disaster business only,” Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty said at the Town Board’s Tuesday work session, explaining why it had agreed to hand over its Shelter Island Ambulance Corps to the town along with all its assets, which he said were worth about $1.5 million.

He said local ambulance volunteers and the Town Board had decided to announce the decision last Wednesday, September 21, after the town had received an email from the national organization confirming its commitment to the transfer. Otherwise, the agreement so far is only verbal.

Mr. Dougherty said no contract had yet been signed and that a closing was planned for December 30. As of January 1, the ambulance will begin to operate “as a department of the town,” he added.

He called it “a big step for home rule.” Shelter Island, on an “isolated island” with a large percentage of seniors in its population, needed to keep the service going, he said. “The best is yet to come for this ambulance group,” he predicted.

The threat of terrorism and the recurrence of “freakish weather” across the country were reasons why the Red Cross wanted to give up running the ambulance squad — the only one in the country it operated — and focus solely on national disaster assistance, according to the supervisor.

In response to a question from the audience, he said the squad’s operating budget would be less than the $90,000 to $100,000 he predicted in an interview last week. He said, without the cost of insurance, it was $53,175 and insurance probably added another $8,000 to $10,000.

The department’s expenses will be included in the preliminary 2012 municipal budget that Mr. Dougherty will be submitting to Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar on Friday, September 30.

The supervisor added that he hoped a charitable foundation could be established to continue to raise donations for the ambulance corps, like the fund-raising foundations that help support the town’s Taylor’s Island renovation and park project and the deployment here of 4-poster deer feeding stations to kill ticks. Until now, the squad, founded in 1931, has been supported solely by donations.

According to Mr. Dougherty, the ambulance squad’s unpaid board and volunteers all feel the town takeover “is acceptable.” He said “it’s been a real pleasure working with the ambulance volunteers,” whom he called “real pros” and “very savvy.”

Councilman Ed Brown commented that the town should consider establishing a LOSAP (Length of Service Awards Program) for the volunteers like the one in place for Fire Department volunteers. It grants veteran volunteers a small cash payment for each year of service after a minimum number of years.

Mr. Brown also raised the possibility that some day the town might find it necessary to charge for ambulance calls. He noted that “a lot of other towns do” and said “at a later date it will be worthy of discussion.”

Supervisor Dougherty prompted laughs when he quipped in response, “You can tell who’s not running for office” on the board.

Mr. Brown was the only board member present in that category. Two other board members, Chris Lewis and Peter Reich, were absent. Mr. Dougherty is seeking reelection to a third two-year term and Councilman Glenn Waddington is challenging him for the supervisor’s job. Councilman Reich is seeking re-election while Ms. Lewis and Mr. Brown are in the middle of their four-year terms.

Benjamin Hines, a captain in the Fire Department, asked why other “emergency services” had not been told of the ambulance transfer before it had been announced. Mr. Waddington replied that when the squad’s board members had approached the town last year, “They didn’t want their people to find out in the whisper strain” so it was “kept quiet.”

“Now is the time for discussion,” he said.

According to Mr. Dougherty, the squad’s volunteers were told the night before the announcement was made last Wednesday.

Mr. Hines also questioned the budget numbers the supervisor had cited last week as “incredibly low.” The Sag Harbor Ambulance has a budget of $255,000 a year, the lowest of any ambulance service in the Town of Southampton, he said. The Flanders/Northampton Ambulance, the next smallest, has a budget of $535,000, he said. Greenport spends $12,000 a year on bandages and similar supplies and Southold spends $20,000, according to Mr. Hines.

Mr. Dougherty, Mr. Brown and Mr. Waddington all defended the acquisition. Mr. Dougherty said the town had drafted a “lean budget” for the American Legion Hall after it acquired it for $1 and had succeeded in sticking to it. Mr. Waddington said fundraising would still be needed and Mr. Brown said there would be savings in the town’s own employees maintaining the ambulances. Mr. Dougherty said there also would be savings for the corps in health insurance costs when the squad’s members come under the town’s coverage.

FISHING REGISTRATION

Councilman Waddington reported that he, Town Attorney Laury Dowd and Councilman Reich had met with the town trustees of Southold and Southampton last week to coordinate a response to the state’s request that the towns acquiesce to a new state requirement for a saltwater fishermen’s registry.

He said those towns felt the state registry was “acceptable,” leaving only Shelter Island and Oyster Bay undecided in a group of towns that fought the state’s earlier requirement for a saltwater fishing license.

They challenged the state’s license law on the grounds that colonial patents that gave sole jurisdiction over the management of their own waters and won the suit in 2010. As a result, the state revoked the licensing law.

But the federal Magnuson Act now requires all saltwater fishermen to register on line for a $15 fee unless their states have their own fishing registries. New York has started one, allowing fishermen to register for free for the next two years. But the state cannot meet the terms of the Magnuson Act unless all its coastal towns, including those that sued over the licensing requirement, accept the registration program. “All have to sign or it doesn’t count,” said Ms. Dowd.

“The choice is rather stark,” Ms. Dowd said: a mandated federal registry with a fee or a free one with the state.

The goal of the Magnuson act is to track fish harvests in order to set quotas to protect species. Mr. Waddington said commercial fishermen in Southampton and Southold wanted their towns to approve of the registration program so their catches are counted. “They want the registry to work,” Mr. Waddington said, adding he felt comfortable going along with the other East End towns as did Mr. Reich. “I’d rather pay nothing and register than pay $15 and register,” he said.