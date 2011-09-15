Letters to the Editor: Week of September 15, 2011

Flying object

To the Editor:

Thought your readers might enjoy this picture I took.

While on vacation at my sister-in-law’s home on Shelter Island last week, I happened upon a most unusual site. While sitting over the bluff and enjoying the view of Southold Bay, I heard a loud helicopter coming from around the corner of Camp Quinipet.

Looking to my right and through the trees, I saw a large bird, maybe 100 feet above the water, head forward and wings stretched out as if flying.

I couldn’t believe my eyes. It was the osprey from Greenport attached to a helicopter flying away toward Shelter Island Sound. I ran inside to take this picture as it headed off into the distance.

I later learned it was being moved from Greenport to Southold, due to problems between the artist and the village of Greenport. It’s a shame things couldn’t be worked out between them. It had become a well-known landmark for so many years and a welcoming site to see as one approached Greenport from the water.

DANIEL OSSORIO, PROSPECT, CONNECTICUT

For more photos of the helicopter and the osprey statue, go to suffolktimes.timesreview.com/2011/09/19096

— Ed.

Thanks for thoughts

To the Editor:

I would like to take a moment to thank this community, my family, close friends, mere acquaintances, for keeping me in your thoughts this past Sunday, September 11.

As many of you know, don’t know, or wondered, I worked for American Express Corporate Travel Services in Tower One of the World Trade Center for many years. Through a fortuitous series of events, I happened not to be in my office that fateful, horrific day, I was lucky, twice! I had been working in the North Tower on February 26, 1993 when a bomb exploded in the parking garage under the building, killing many innocent people. Extremely terrified, we all walked down to safety, helping one another in the dark, having no idea what had happened or why.

I worked in a number of beautiful office buildings over the years. In my estimation, none was more majestic than the Twin Towers. From the magnificent plaza where we often gathered for lunch by the fountains, to the imposing lobby, to say nothing of the stunning views we had, I sometimes wonder how I got my work accomplished. From my office window I had incredible views looking south to Governors Island, the bridges, Ellis Island, the Statue of Liberty and beyond. We often talked about how safe we were in that building as we had to go through four security checkpoints before even entering our offices. The mere thought of being attacked from the air seemed unfathomable!

I lost 11 co-workers and many friends that morning as American Airlines Flight 11 hit the North Tower into the 94th floor where our corporate offices were located. The memorials were overwhelming, the emotional scars still felt today. What I think I found most disturbing was looking at the children of these wonderful people, many not knowing why their moms or dads just weren’t there anymore, not comprehending the enormity of this tragic event that had just touched their families so deeply and forever.

I am extremely grateful for having known these wonderful people and will remember them and the happy times we shared together for the rest of my life.

I am also grateful to this community, my hometown, for keeping me in their thoughts and prayers!

With warm appreciation,

TOM SPEECHES , SHELTER ISLAND

Shoreline project

To the Editor:

We are the property owners of both 1 and 3 Montclair Avenue and are responding to two recent articles related to our properties published in the Reporter.

We have undertaken an ecologically conservative restoration project, at our own expense, to stabilize our shoreline along West Neck Harbor, which has been approved by the NYSDEC and the Town Board of Shelter Island. We want to express our most sincere appreciation to the Town Board, Supervisor Dougherty and the Conservation Advisory Council for their support in approving this project.

Our two properties are the only two parcels that have not been bulkheaded along the Montclair Colony peninsula shoreline. Consequently, wave action and the prevailing southwesterly winds have resulted in the loss of the native marsh and beach vegetation and consequent erosion along our shoreline over the years.

The project was designed to provide the most ecologically prudent solution to reestablish the marsh and beach grass to prevent further loss of natural vegetation, trees and land. The use of biodegradable coir logs and plantings are a new and novel option for shoreline stabilization, which may provide an alternative solution for other similar locations on the Island in the future.

As part of our project, over 3,000 native species plant plugs were set along the shoreline — the plantings are the anchoring force to stabilize the shorefront. The plugs require a growing season to set root and become anchored, stable and effective. Our ecological consultant who coordinated the project installation recurrently witnessed Canada geese flocks on our properties. He made the decision to install a temporary goose fence to prevent geese from feeding upon and pulling out the immature native plant plugs. This is considered a best practice for such projects.

The site was damaged from Hurricane Irene, just as we all witnessed significant damage across the Island, and the site was promptly repaired. At the invitation of the board next spring, we shall present options for consideration in order to protect the vegetation and our investment.

RICHARD V. and RITA M. HOMAN, SHELTER ISLAND

Still hoping

To the Editor:

Your editorial of September 8 paints a very gloomy picture of American politics on the eve of the 10th anniversary of the September 11 tragedy. But there is one point that I believe must be made about the “intractable forces” lined up against President Obama. It is surely a restraining influence on his promises of change that his major supporters are the very banks and Wall Street masters of the universe who brought this country (and the world) to the brink of another Great Depression. Those of us who voted for Obama still live in hope that he will free himself from, in your words, “the money that yanks the reins of power,” and restore some measure of democracy to this great nation.

MEL MENDELSSOHN, SHELTER ISLAND

Talking turkey

To the Editor:

I was just hanging out, peering, pecking and looking about for feed when I saw a recent copy of the Reporter. On the second page, I saw a picture of me right here on South Midway. I was checking out my reflection, supposedly asking directions from a nice Cadillac with the plate number UNHMPTON — I try to keep up appearances even in my current situation. I am homeless right now and looking for company and love.

I am a young, lonely tom turkey who lives on the Island. But as of late I have no place to live. I have been told I am quite good looking (white with black feathers). I really am not a bother and consider myself interesting, even as a lawn ornament. I was being fed by a nice lady at 93 South Midway who let me sleep on her rear deck. She is always feeding those noisy blue jays, stuck up cardinals and chipmunks with the worst manners.

But she has not been around since the storm. I love to stare at myself in the reflection of autos and just be in company of people. I do have other options. There is a hen with the most annoying wee ones. She sort of lives across the road. But those chicks can drive you nuts so I try to avoid them.

I really just like people and I need a home. I write to you in desperation and pecking the keys gives me a headache. It’s going to get colder and around the end of November is not real pleasant for my kind. I would be willing to pass myself off as an overweight osprey with an acne problem but I don’t think the Mashomack Preserve would be fooled even if I dropped the weight. Even a petting zoo is cool. I get on great with people, even the wee ones think I’m cute.

I have enough to eat. I’m just lonely. I would love to be in the company of a nice family (preferably vegetarians) who will just let me stare into the reflection of their auto and let me forage their yard. I am open to any suggestions. I have enclosed a photo and will reply to all serious writers.

JOHN HENRY aka GLEN WHELPLEY and SUZANNE LOUER, SHELTER ISLAND

Storm helpers

To the Editor:

Thank you to all the Shelter Islanders who: extended offers of showers and gave me that 4:30 a.m. cup of coffee on Wednesday morning, and let me charge my flashlight, and the offer to clean out my gutters, and checked up on me during the storm and came and cut the trees away so that I could maneuver my car easier, and came and moved the tree from my driveway during the storm and kept after LIPA for me (even after my neighbors had gotten powered up but LIPA missed me) and the offer to stay over at their home so that I would not be alone during the storm, and the offers to check up on my home because they thought I was away, and to those who let me loiter and kept me company because there wasn’t much to do without any power or other modern conveniences, and to those who made sure the right people wouldn’t forget my road, and to the Highway Department, Police Department, Fire Department and ferry companies who heroically worked during the storm while I hid, and the entire town for all they did, including showers at the school, and to LIPA (especially Randy), and those who called to see how I was, and even to those who offered to come and have a Hurricane Party at my house.

You all know who you are, and so do I. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

GEORGIA TSISMENAKIS , SHELTER ISLAND