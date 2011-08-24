Work session rocks

Roughly 53 minutes into Tuesday’s Town Board work session the earth moved.

Toward the end of a discussion about permeable driveways, Peter Reich looked up and asked, “Are we having an earthquake?” He pointed across the room at pictures on the wall that were moving and commented that the water bottle on the table where he sat was rocking.

Other people at the meeting thought the person seated behind was rocking their chair.

A number of Island residents reported feeling the earthquake, which registered 5.8 on the Richter scale. Centered in Mineral, Virginia the 1:51 p.m. quake shook buildings from Georgia to New England and forced the evacuations of parts of the Capitol, White House and Pentagon, less than 100 miles from the epicenter.

According to police, there were no injuries or damage here as a result of the earthquake.