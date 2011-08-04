What's Happening: Week of August 4, 2011

KETTLE CLAMBAKE

The Taylor’s Island annual Kettle Clambake will take place Saturday, August 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. Lobsters, clams, chicken, potatoes, corn-on-the-cob, homemade lemonade and watermelon will be served at 3:30 p.m. Only 100 tickets, at $100 each, will be sold; checks can be mailed to the Taylor’s Island Foundation, P.O. Box 524, Shelter Island Heights 11965 or call 749-1603 to make a reservation. Raffle tickets are also available.

Shuttle boats will be available at Congdon’s Dock on Congdon Road at 2 p.m. To travel by kayak, call Kayak Tours at 749-1990.

PERLMAN ALUMNI CONCERTS

The Perlman Music Program will present its second series in the Alumni Concerts Festival on Saturday, August 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Shore Road campus. PMP alumna violinist Rachel Lee will return in recital to the place that originally inspired her. The program is free but donations are welcome.

CATCHING DRAGONFLIES

It’s harder than you think! Dragonfly expert Annette Oliveira will teach participants about these mosquito-eating, flying marvels at Mashomack Preserve’s Sanctuary Pond on Saturday, August 6 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nets will be provided. The rain date is Sunday, August 7, same time. The program is free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to reserve a place.

‘OPEN FARM’ AT THE MANOR

The community is invited to a free “Open Farm” at Sylvester Manor’s Windmill Field on Sunday, August 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pick a free bouquet of flowers, listen to live music and take a tour with the farm crew at 12:30 or 2:30 p.m. Enjoy family sing-a-longs at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and sample the produce at the farm stand. Many items for sale at the stand will be half-price during the “Open Farm”.

For more information about this free event, visit sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626.

JESTER JIM SHOW

Here’s a two-part program all ages can enjoy. Back by popular demand, the Jester Jim Show is a comic juggling performance that the Shelter Island Public Library will host on Tuesday, August 9 at 2 p.m. Following the performance at 3 p.m., students entering grades 6 and up will be able to learn the art and skill of juggling in Jester Jim’s juggling class. Space is limited for the class so registration is required. Call 749-0042. Both events are free.

POND LIFE EXPLORATIONS

The Young Naturalists will meet on Friday, August 5 to see what can be found in the fresh water of Mashomack’s Sanctuary Pond. Nets and viewing boxes may reveal frogs, turtles and whirligig beetles. Designed for ages 4 and up, the program will be held in two sessions — 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m. The cost is free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to sign up.

SAVE THIS DATE!

It’s not until September 3, Labor Day weekend, but mark your calendars for an afternoon of bluegrass with Blue Highway at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. This group, playing contemporary bluegrass together for 16 years, has nine critically acclaimed albums to its credit, two Grammy nominations and numerous International Bluegrass Association Music awards.

The gate opens at 3:30 p.m., rain or shine; bring your own chairs and blankets. Tickets can be purchased in advance at brownpapertickets.org or at sylvestermanor.org.

ACROSS THE MOAT

ELIH SUMMER GALA

This year’s fundraiser in support of emergency services at Eastern Long Island Hospital will be hosted by McCall Vineyard and Preserve in Cutchogue on Saturday, August 13 at 5 p.m. — rain or shine. The cocktail hour will be followed by “a bounty of Native American cuisine” from the Jamesport Country Kitchen, a guided tour of the preserve by Peconic Land Trust, guest speaker American art historian and author Terry Wallace and a live auction, including a Caribbean vacation, a Broadway show package and a chance to meet Sir Paul McCartney. Tickets are $175 per person; visit the website to order, elih.org.

ANTIQUE SHOW

The East Hampton Historical Society’s final antique show of the summer will be held on Saturday, August 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds of the 1680 Mulford Farm on James Lane in East Hampton Village. More than 75 dealers will participate with a wide assortment of collectable fine and decorative arts priced for a variety of pocketbooks. Early buying starts at 8 a.m. ($20 admission) with general admission at 10 a.m. ($8).

For more information and directions, call 324-6850.

OPENING AT BAY STREET

“Enter Laughing, The Musical,” bound for Broadway, will be the last Mainstage show of Bay Street Theatre’s summer season in Sag Harbor, opening on August 9 and running through September 4. The book is by Joseph Stein (“Fiddler on the Roof” and “Zorba”) with music and lyrics by Stan Daniels (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Taxi”). The cast includes a number of Broadway and TV favorites.

Set in the 1930s, “Enter Laughing” tells the story of hapless David Kolowitz, a shop boy from the Bronx who pursues his dream of becoming a leading man while facing mounting pressures from his despondent girlfriend, dismissive boss and disapproving parents.

Tickets at $65 and $75 are available by calling the box office at 725-9500 or visiting baystreet.org. The first preview performance on August 9 is “Pay What You Can,”; tickets will be available at the box office after 2 p.m. on that day.

AT CANIO’S…

Southampton artist and designer Art Donovan will talk about the new design movement known as Steampunk at Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor on Saturday, August 6 at 6 p.m. Mr. Donovan will also sign copies of his new book, “The Art of Steampunk: Extraordinary Devices and Ingenious Contraptions from the Leading Artists of the Steampunk Movement.” The book includes examples from a show curated by Mr. Donovan at the Museum of the History of Science at the University of Oxford — from a bracelet made from old watch parts to a brass, leather and springs toy gun.

The event is free and open to everyone.

‘SHIR JOY’

Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor will host a cantorial concert featuring the Great American Song Book, opera and Jewish and Israeli songs on Sunday, August 7 at 5 p.m. Student cantors Julia Katz and Nancy Bach — both with impressive credentials — will sing, accompanied by David Deschamps, who is an adjunct faculty member at Hebrew Union College. There is no charge and everyone is welcome.

The temple is located at Elizabeth Street and Atlantic Avenue.

COMEDY CLUB

Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre will continue its Comedy Club series at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 6 with the stand-up comedy of Fred Armisen. A comedian, actor and musician, he is best known for being a cast member of “Saturday Night Live.” He has appeared on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and his film credits include “Eurotrip,” “The Ex,” “The Promotion” and “Confessions of a Shopaholic.”

Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at baystreet.org or by calling the Bay Street box office at 725-9500.