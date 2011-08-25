What's Happening: Week of August 25, 2011

ART SHOW & CRAFT FAIR

The popular 48th annual Art Show & Craft Fair, sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce, will be held on Saturday, August 27 on the Shelter Island School grounds from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fine arts and quality crafts by East End artists will be on display as well as a special Shelter Island gift section. Admission is free.

COUNTRY FAIR!

Don’t miss the Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual Country Fair on Saturday, August 27 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on the Center firehouse grounds. There will be live music, games and contests for the kids, the traditional pig roast (not to mention turkey, sausage and hamburgers), and a chance to strike it rich with Fedi’s food raffle. Free admission.

HELPING TO SAVE THE BAYS

Join Mashomack Preserve Director Mike Laspia on Saturday, August 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a hands-on look at the role Mashomack plays in the reintroduction of shellfish into the Peconic Bay system. The program is free for members of the Nature Conservancy, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to sign up.

VOLLEYBALL BENEFIT

If you are on the Island for the Art Show & Craft Fair or the Country Fair, plan to stop by American Legion Hall on Saturday, August 27 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a car wash to raise money for the girls volleyball team this coming season. The players will be doing the honors so come out and give them some pre-season support. For more information, call Coach Cindy Belt at 749-4195.

SUNDAYS IN THE BARN

In keeping with its maritime theme, the Shelter Island Historical Society will continue its Sundays in the Barn series on August 28 at 4 p.m. with a free presentation by maritime historian Tim Dring, a retired U.S. Navy commander. He will talk about the history of the 1879 Beebe rescue boats used for eastern seaboard ocean lifesaving by the U.S. Life Saving Service (now the U.S. Coast Guard). The rescue boats were designed by Shelter Islander Frederick Chase Beebe. Admission $10.

‘THE SALAMANDER ROOM’

Mashomack’s forest is home to many animals and plants. Participants in the Young Naturalists program will meet on Friday, August 26 to read “The Salamander Room” and then explore the woods, looking under the logs for bugs and slugs, and returning to make a terrarium at the Visitor Center. There will be two sessions — 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m. This program is for ages 4 and up and is free for members of the Nature Conservancy and $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to sign up.

ANOTHER CALL FOR BAKERS

A second summer call is going out to community bakers for cookies to send to those serving their country in the military — this time for Jeremy Schmid and his unit serving in Qatar. You can drop off homemade cookies on Friday, September 2 between 5 and 7 p.m. at the Youth Center in American Legion Hall, where they will be packed up for shipment. Donations to help cover postage will also be very welcome.

FRIDAY NIGHT FILM SERIES

Nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including best picture, “Master & Commander — Far Side of the World,” starring Russell Crowe, will be projected on the Havens House barn on Friday, August 26 at 9 p.m. as part of the Historical Society’s film series with a maritime theme. Bring a flashlight and a deck chair. The movie is free but donations are welcome.

BACK TO SCHOOL MOVIE

The Shelter Island Library will host a “Back to School Blockbuster” with a free screening of “Rio: The Movie” on Saturday, August 27 at 1:30 p.m. In this animated film, a macaw named Blu, who lives a happy, domesticated life in Minnesota and is thought to be the last of his kind, goes to Rio de Janeiro to meet a lone female, which turns into both a perilous and hilarious adventure. For more information, call 749-0042.

ACROSS THE MOAT

LIGHTHOUSE CRUISE

Join the East End Seaport Museum’s cruise on Saturday, August 27 from Greenport and Long Island Sound to the North Fork lighthouses — Long Beach Bar “Bug” Light, Orient Point, Plum Island, Little Gull and Race Rock. The trip includes lighthouse stories by a local expert. The cost is $95 per person, $60 for teens/children, and includes a box supper and a glass of Long Island wine or bottled water. Departure is 4 p.m. from the Greenport dock, return by 9 p.m.

MUSIC IN MITCHELL PARK

Enjoy the Lone Sharks in the final concert of the season at Greenport’s waterside Mitchell Park on Monday, August 29 at 7 p.m. A favorite on the East End, the Lone Sharks play a mix of rhythm and twang. The concert is free.

COOKING WITH SYLVIA LEHRER

Peconic Land Trust will host cooking columnist Sylvia Lehrer at a cooking demonstration at Bridge Gardens, 36 Mitchell Lane in Bridgehampton on Friday, August 26 at 4 p.m. Enjoy her presentation and sample the results. Admission is $25; call 283-3195 to sign up or visit peconiclandtrust.org. Rain will cancel the program.

COMEDY CLUB CONTINUES…

Bay Street Theatre’s Comedy Club series continues with a special performance on Monday, August 29 at 8 p.m., featuring Andrea Martin in “Final Days! Everything Must Go!” — her new one-woman show. An Emmy and Tony award-ßwinning comedienne, Ms. Martin has been seen on SCTV, in “Young Frankenstein” on Broadway and “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” on the screen. Her performance is her life in song, story and a bit of Greek dancing.

Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at baystreet.org or by calling the box office at 725-9500.

CELEBRATING TOY TRAINS

The Railroad Museum of Long Island in Riverhead will host its annual Railroad Festival, “The Wonder of Toy Trains,” on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. As a bonus, ride the LIRR “Scoot” to the Railroad Museum in Greenport, departing at 11:20 a.m. each day and returning to Riverhead by 2 p.m. “Scoot” tickets can be purchased onboard the train.

Admission to the festival is $8 for adults, $5 for children, and free for those under five years of age. The museum is located at 416 Griffing Avenue.

THE WHIFFENPOOFS

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will host the Whiffenpoofs of Yale University on Friday, August 26 at 4 p.m. The oldest and best-known collegiate a cappella group, the Whiffenpoofs recently competed on NBC’s “The Sign-Off 2” and have performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. During the 2011-2012 season, the group’s annual world tour will visit all seven continents.

STIPENDS FOR ARTISTS

Strategic Opportunity Stipends, sponsored by the New York Foundation for the Arts and administered locally by the East End Arts Council, are available to help artists in all disciplines — visual, media, literary, music and performing arts. Grants ranging from $200 to $1,500 are available for opportunities or programs that are distinct from the artists’ works in progress and which take place between this November and October 31, 20112. The application deadline is Monday, September 12.

Visit nyfa.org/sos for up-to-date information and application forms.

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Books in Sag Harbor will host a discussion with two distinguished guests, Katrina vanden Heuvel and Stephen Cohen, on Saturday, August 27 at 6 p.m. Ms. vanden Heuvel, editor and publisher of The Nation, will speak on “Obama and the Progressive Agenda.” Mr. Cohen, author, professor of Russian studies and history and contributing editor at the Nation, will speak on “Obama and Russia.”

A weekly columnist for the Washington Post, Ms. vanden Heuvel is a commentator on MSNBC, CNN, ABC, PBS and public radio. The paperback edition of Mr. Cohen’s book, “Soviet Fates and Lost Alternatives: From Stalinism to the New Cold War,” has just been released and includes a new epilogue on Obama’s Russian policy. This special program is free but a goodwill offering will be requested.