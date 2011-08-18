What's Happening: Week of August 18, 2011

CHICKEN BARBECUE

It’s that time of year again — time for the 48th annual Chicken Barbecue, sponsored by the Shelter Island Fire Department. Plan on being at St. Gabe’s Field on Saturday, August 20 between 4 and 8 p.m. to either eat under the tent or line up for take-out. Save plenty of room for roast chicken, corn on the cob, homemade potato salad, tomato and cucumber salad, watermelon and beverages (soda, beer, coffee) — all for $22 (adults) and $12 (children). Tickets can be purchased in advance at Shelter Island Hardware, Fedi’s, Piccozzi’s, Cicero’s Barber Shop and Hubbard’s Repair Shop or at the barbecue.

FRIDAY NIGHT FILM

The Historical Society will continue its nautical theme at the Friday Night Film series on August 19 with “Step into Liquid,” hailed by Rolling Stone Magazine as the “best surfing documentary ever made.” The film will be projected on the side of the Havens House barn at 9 p.m. The screening is free but donations are gladly accepted.

JUMP BUNCH

Get ready for some football! Practice warming up and exercising while learning some football drills at the Shelter Island Library on Friday, August 19. There will be two sessions, one from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. for toddlers ages 18 to 36 months and a second from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for pre-K through first grade. For more information, call the library at 749-0042. Space is limited and registration is required.

LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will hold the regular monthly meeting of its Board of Directors at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 20 on the Shelter Island Library’s lower level. All members and interested Shelter Islanders are welcome to attend.

GOOD OLD SUMMERTIME

Join preserve staff for a 1.5 mile walk in Mashomack on Saturday, August 20 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Enjoy the quiet of the summer woods, from fern glades to wetlands, and take time to stop and watch the chipmunks. The walk is free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call the preserve at 749-1001 to sign up.

OPEN FARM RESCHEDULED

Sylvester Manor’s free “Open Farm” event, cancelle“d due to rain, has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 20 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Listen to live music, take a tour with the farm crew and sample the produce at the farm stand. For more information, visit sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626.

YOUTH CENTER CONCERT

“Human Error” and two other bands will be playing in concert on the Youth Center grounds on Saturday, August 20 at 4 p.m. Check with Youth Center Director Ian Kanarvogel for more up-to-date information at siyouth@optimum.net.

SUNDAYS IN THE BARN

Historian and author Russell Drumm will sign his book, “The Barque of Saviors,” and speak about the history of the cutter, which was christened the Horst Wessel in Hamburg in 1936 at a ceremony attended by Adolf Hitler, and finally ended up as the U.S. Coast Guard’s cutter, Eagle. The program is part of the Historical Society’s Sundays in the Barn series and will take place on August 21 at 4 p.m. at the Havens House barn. The event is free.

CONCERTS IN THE PARK

Bennett Konesni & Friends will perform at Bridge Street Volunteer Park on Thursday, August 25 at 7:00 p.m. Bring a chair and enjoy the music and the sunset. The concerts in the park are free and are sponsored by the Town of Shelter Island. *Please note time change from 7:30 to 7 p.m.

SNAPPER DERBY 2011

This year’s Snapper Derby will be held on Saturday, August 27 with prizes for the biggest snapper, biggest bluefish and most fish released. (And that’s released per individual, not family, or group, according to organizer Darrin Binder.) Fish all day Saturday, then at 5 p.m. the weigh-in will take place at American Legion Hall. There will be free food, drinks and T-shirts for kids 14 and under, who can also have one fish cooked on the spot. Enter the competition for next year’s T-shirt design; plywood blanks for your sign can be obtained at O’s Gas Station and turned in at the weigh-in.

T-shirt sponsors — $250 — are being sought now; checks, payable to the Lions Club, should be sent to Binder Pools, P.O. Box 493, Shelter Island 11964.

DANCE WORKSHOP

A two-day movement workshop led by Molly Gawler will be held at Sylvester Manor on Saturday and Sunday, August 27 and 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ms. Gawler is a lead in the dance company Pilobolus’s touring program. A range of styles will be explored — modern, ballet, partnering and par kour. The workshop fee is $120 for adults, $100 for students. For more information, call 749-0626 or contact sylvestermanor@gmail.com.

LEGION MEETING

The American Legion Mitchell Post 281 will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, August 29 at 7 p.m. at American Legion Hall.

ACROSS THE MOAT

MUSIC AT MITCHELL PARK

‘Second Shift’ will play hits from the 60s, 70s and today at a concert in Greenport’s Mitchell Park on Monday, August 23 at 7 p.m. Band members have played with an array of famous musicians including The Rolling Stones, U2, Eric Clapton, the E Street Band, Lady Gaga and Madonna.

ALL ABOUT BEES

Join the Peconic Land Trust at its Quail Hill Farm on Deep Lane in Amagansett on Saturday, August 20 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. to learn more about the challenges and rewards of keeping bees. The program costs $5 for adults, free for children under 16. For more information, call PLT at 283-3195 or email events@peconiclandtrust.org. Rain cancels the program.

AWE IN AUTISM

“The Awe in Autism: A Spectrum of Creativity” will celebrate the creative works of people on the autism spectrum on Saturday, August 20 at 6:30 p.m. at LTV studios, 75 Industrial Road in Wainscott. The works of nine artists will be exhibited at a gallery reception, followed by live, musical performances, poetry, storytelling, poster art and film trailers. The event is free but arrive early to ensure seating.

THE WHIFFENPOOFS

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will host the Whiffenpoofs of Yale University on Friday, August 26 at 4 p.m. The oldest and best-known collegiate a cappella group, the Whiffenpoofs recently competed on NBC’s “The Sign-Off 2” and have performed at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. During the 2011-2012 season, the group’s annual world tour will visit all seven continents.

LIGHTHOUSE CRUISE

Join the East End Seaport Museum’s cruise on Saturday, August 27 from Greenport to the North Fork lighthouses — Long Beach Bar “Bug” Light, Orient Point, Plum Island, Little Gull and Race Rock. The trip includes lighthouse stories by a local expert. The cost is $95 per person, $60 for teens/children, and includes a box supper and a glass of Long Island wine or bottled water. Departure is 4 p.m. from the Greenport dock, return by 9 p.m. To register call 477-2100 or visit eastendseaport.org.

COMEDY CLUB

Tom Papa will return to Bay Street Theatre’s Comedy Club on Monday, August 22 at 8 p.m. He is currently the host of NBC’s “The Marriage Ref” and in addition to the late night shows, has been busy with films including “The Informant,” “Analyze That” and “Bee Movie.” Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at the box office, 725-9500, or by visiting baystreet.org.

MEMOIRS AT CANIO’S

Canio’s Books in Sag Harbor will host Jean Ayer reading “Tales of Chinkapin Creek” on Friday, August 19 at 6 p.m. The book is a collection of vignettes based on Ms. Ayer’s mother Nellie Wister’s life in rural West Virginia at the turn of the 20th century.

On Saturday, August 20 at 6 p.m., Lucette Lagnado will read from her new memoir, “The Arrogant Years: One Girl’s Search for Her Lost Youth, from Cairo to Brooklyn.” Ms. Lagnado tells the story of her mother Edith coming of age in the magical old Cairo of dusty alleyways and grand villas and then revisits her own early years in America.

Ms. Lagnado is an investigative reporter for the Wall Street Journal and has received a number of awards for her work, including National and New York Press Club awards. She was recently a guest speaker at the Shelter Island Library, talking about her critically acclaimed memoir, “The Man in the White Sharkskin Suit.”

STIPENDS FOR ARTISTS

Strategic Opportunity Stipends, sponsored by the New York Foundation for the Arts and administered locally by the East End Arts Council, are available to help artists in all disciplines — visual, media, literary, music and performing arts. Grants ranging from $200 to $1,500 are available for opportunities or programs that are distinct from the artists’ works in progress and which take place between this November and October 31, 2012. The application deadline is Monday, September 12.

Visit nyfa.org/sos for up-to-date information and application forms.