What's Happening: Week of August 11, 2011

BARN DOUBLEHEADER

The Historical Society’s Friday Night Film series will continue with two Buster Keaton black and white comedies — “The Boat” (1921) and “The Navigator” (1924) — on August 12 at 9 p.m. These classic silent films will be screened on the Havens House grounds, projected onto the side of the Havens Barn. Bring a flashlight and a lawn chair. The series is free but donations are always welcome.

On August 14 at 2 p.m., Sundays in the Barn will feature Bill Clark III, who will talk about the history of the South Ferry from the late 1700s to the present. The talk is free and open to everyone. Call 749-0025 for more information.

MOON WALK

Take a hike in Mashomack when the moon is full on Saturday, August 13 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Listen for katydids, watch for foraging bats or roaming raccoons and experience the great outdoors. The walk is free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 for more information and to sign up.

PERLMAN MASTER CLASSES

The Perlman Music Program’s Chamber Music Workshop began this week and will offer master classes, open to the public, from Monday, August 15 through Friday, August 19 at 7 p.m. at the Shore Road campus. Final concerts will take place on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. The New York Times has hailed alumni of the workshop program as “a parade of superb young chamber music players.”

For more information about this program, call 212-877-5045 or visit perlmanmusicprogram.org.

WANTED: DESSERTS!

Camp Adventure will be returning to Camp Quinipet the week of August 13 through 19, offering kids in treatment for cancer and their siblings a week of vacation and fun. A highlight is a dinner dance on Wednesday, August 17. Last year Shelter Islanders supplied the desserts and the call is out for dessert donations of any kind again this year. Desserts can be dropped off in the school parking lot on Wednesday between 5:45 and 6:15 p.m. for delivery to the camp. If you can help out (and help beat last year’s record of 25 bakers), leave a message for Debbie Speeches at 749-8895 so she can be sure there will be enough to go around.

ALL ABOUT ORIGAMI

An introduction to origami and its history will be offered by expert MaryAnn Scheblein-Dawson in a program for kids in grades 2 to 5 at the Shelter Island Library on Wednesday, August 17 at 2 p.m. Kids will fold some of the oldest and best-known models.

In a session at 3:15 p.m., a program on “Origami Around the World,” will be offered for grades 6 to 12 with Ms. Scheblein-Dawson. Space is limited for both free programs so call in advance, 749-0042, to register.

PERFORMANCE ART

Watermill Center art is coming to Shelter Island’s Sylvester Manor to present a site-specific work on Friday, August 19. Watermill is a laboratory for performance founded by Robert Wilson as a unique environment for young and emerging artists from around the world to explore new ideas.

Opening at 6 p.m., the performance art piece entitled “SHELTERS” will be presented in Sylvester Manor’s Hidden Field and is free and open to all.

Follow signs on Manhanset Road to the entrance and parking. For more information, check the website, sylvestermanor.org,

WEATHER OR NOT

Weather is all around us and on Friday, August 19, the Young Naturalists can help act out a rainstorm, make an instrument to measure the wind and watch a giant tube demonstrate that hot air rises. Designed for ages 4 and up, the program will be offered in two sessions: 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m. Free for members of the Nature Conservancy, $5 for non-members. Call 749-0042 to sign up.

ACROSS THE MOAT

AT THE COMEDY CLUB

Elayne Boosler will headline for the Bay Street Theatre’s Comedy Club series on Monday, August 15 at 8 p.m. Ms. Boosler was the first female to get her own comedy special on cable with “Party of One.” Following rave reviews, Showtime gave her three more specials. Tickets are $64; to purchase tickets visit baystreet.org or call the Bay Street box office at 725-9500. The theatre is located on Long Wharf in Sag Harbor.

TUESDAYS WITH TOM

Mashomack Preserve’s Tom Damiani will lead a walk in Cedar Beach County Park on Tuesday, August 16 at 8 a.m. — one of the best places on the North Fork to view shorebirds, whimbrels, dowitchers and willets during migration. Bring sunblock and water and plan to meet at the Red House at Inlet Pond County Park on Route 48 in Greenport. Register for this North Fork Audubon Society walk by calling 477-6456 or email tdamiani3@optimum.net.

QUILT SHOW AND SALE

Hundreds of handcrafted quilts will be on display and for sale at the Water Mill Museum’s 25th annual Quilt Show. The museum, on Old Mill Road, will be open during the show from Saturday, August 13 through Monday, September 12. Admission is $5, free for children ages 12 and under. For more information call 726-4625 or visit watermillmuseum.org.

CALLAWAY IN CONCERT

East Hampton’s Guild Hall will host Tony nominee and Emmy award winner Liz Callaway in concert on Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m. The singer-actress has performed on Broadway and has numerous film and television credits. Balcony seats cost $45; orchestra, $60; prime orchestra, $70. Call 324-4050 for reservations or visit guildhall.org. Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street.

DRAGONFLY DAY

The North Fork Audubon Society will host its fifth annual Family Dragonfly Day between 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 (rain date is Sunday) at Skipper Horton Wentworth Park on Main Road in Greenport. In addition to identifying the local dragonflies and damselflies that breed and feed at the ponds in the park, there will be crafts, story-telling and refreshments. Admission is $5 per person. For more information, visit northforkaudubon.org or call 917-623-5373.

FAMILY DAY AT THE FARM

The Peconic Land Trust, Southold Mothers’ Club and 4EC will host the second annual Family Day at the Farm from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 at the Charnews Farm on Youngs Avenue in Southold. Kids can meet farm animals, watch a sheep-shearing demonstration, take a pony ride, observe birds of prey in a Quogue Wildlife Refuge display, enjoy arts and crafts and participate in three-legged and sack races. Slow Food educators will offer tastings and beverages, and baked goods will be available for purchase. Bring a picnic lunch along. There is no admission charge; for more information call PLT at 283-3195.

ARTIST IN RESIDENCE

Temple Adas Israel in Sag Harbor will present noted Jewish painter, sculptor and teacher Tobi Kahn in its first Artist in Residence weekend, Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14. Mr. Kahn will speak at Shabbat services on Friday at 8 p.m. on “What is Sacred Space?” On Saturday morning, at 11:30 a.m. his topic will be “Judaism and the Visual,” an interactive discussion, and on Sunday at 10:30 a.m., he will speak on “A History of Art.” The community is welcome to attend all sessions, which are free.

Mr. Kahn’s work appears in major museums and private collections and has been shown in more than 40 solo exhibits and 60 museum and group shows since he was selected for inclusion in the 1985 Guggenheim Museum exhibition, “New Horizons in American Art.”