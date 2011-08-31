What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of September 1, 2011

SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will dedicate its 10 a.m. service on Sunday, September 11 to the memory of those who lost their lives on 9/11 and those who served in the recovery process. Father Dan Harris, who served as a Fire Department Chaplain at Ground Zero, has invited members of the Uniformed Emergency Services to attend. An engraved section of steel from the towers, recently presented to each of the chaplains who served, will be on display.

Everyone in the community is welcome to attend. The service will be followed by a coffee hour reception in the Parish Hall.

HAULING A SEINE

Lend a helping hand at Mashomack on Saturday, September 3 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. by pulling in a 300-foot seine and seeing what creatures and plants live under the sea. A haul can bring in striped bass, bluefish, porgies, fluke, flounder and several varieties of crab. This activity is appropriate for both children and adults. A marshmallow roast will follow the haul. Bring along some insect repellent. To sign up, call 749-1001. The program is free for Nature Conservancy members, $5 for non-members.

BLOWOUT BOOK SALE!

An end-of-the-season book sale will take place on Saturday, September 3 on the Shelter Island Library’s lower level from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Everything must go! Buy a library canvas tote bag for just $10 and fill it with all the books you can carry out. For more information, call 749-0042.

PERLMAN ALUMNI CONCERTS

The Perlman Music Program’s summer season will come to a close this weekend on the Shore Road campus with the last in a series of performances in the second annual Alumni Concerts Festival — featuring outstanding alumni of the Summer Music School and Chamber Music Workshop.

On Friday, September 2 at 7:30 p.m. Peter Dugan will perform classical piano masterworks as well as jazz pieces. On Saturday, September 3, cellist Deborah Pae, accompanied by Kwan Yi on piano, will offer a performance of cello repertoire. The concerts are free and open to the community; donations will be requested. For more information, call 212-877-5045.

SUNDAYS IN THE BARN

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s series, Sundays in the Barn, will continue on September 4 at 4 p.m. at the Havens House barn with the documentary film, “Shipping Out.” Discussion with female mariners will follow the film. The program is free but donations are always welcome.

KIDS KORNER

The Shelter Island Library will host two events for kids this week. On Thursday, September 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. is Craft Day. Help the library clean out its closets and let your imagination run wild on supplies left over from past craft projects. On Friday, September 2 at 2 p.m., play Around the World Bingo, Part 2, and travel to great world monuments. Winners get free books. For more information, call 749-0042.

SAVE THIS DATE!

The second annual “Real Men Wear Pink Campaign” will take place on Saturday, September 17 at 5 p.m. on Crescent Beach. Wear pink and support breast cancer awareness. For more information call Teresa at 749-1662.

COMPUTER CLASSES

Mark Lindemann will continue his computer classes for adults on Tuesday, September 6 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the lower level of the Shelter Island Library. Check the library’s newsletter, recently mailed to all box holders, for other classes in the series.

ACROSS THE MOAT

ANTIQUE APPRAISALS SHOW

This annual event provides free appraisals of antiques and collectibles during the Sag HarborFest on Sunday, September 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sag Harbor Yacht Club on Bay Street. Local antique dealers will provide the service, but participants are asked to limit what they bring to two items. For more information call 725-0165.

ROSANNE CASH IN CONCERT

East Hampton’s Guild Hall will present singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash in concert on Friday, September 2 at 8 p.m. Ms. Cash, the eldest daughter of country western legend, Johnny Cash, has won one Grammy and been nominated for nine others; had 11 #1 hit country singles, 21 Top 40 singles and two gold records. Orchestra seats cost $85 to $110; balcony, $55. Purchase tickets online at guildhall.org or call 866-811-4111. Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street.

AT CANIO’S…

Canio’s Books in Sag Harbor will host a discussion with two distinguished guests, Katrina vanden Heuvel and Stephen Cohen, on Thursday, September 1 at 6 p.m. Ms. vanden Heuvel, editor and publisher of The Nation, will speak on “Obama and the Progressive Agenda.” Mr. Cohen, author, professor of Russian studies and history and contributing editor at The Nation, will speak on “Obama and Russia.” This program was rescheduled from August 27.

A weekly columnist for the Washington Post, Ms. vanden Heuvel is a commentator on MSNBC, CNN, ABC, PBS and public radio. The paperback edition of Mr. Cohen’s book, “Soviet Fates and Lost Alternatives: From Stalinism to the New Cold War,” has just been released and includes a new epilogue on Obama’s Russian policy. This special program is free but a goodwill offering will be requested.

On Sunday, September 4 at 4 p.m., poet and author Molly Peacock will read from her biography, “Paper Garden: An Artist (Begins Her Life’s Work) at 72” — the story of Mary Delaney, an 18th century British widow who late in life began making exquisite paper floral collages, “botanically precise and artistically stunning.” Ms. Peacock has read her poetry at the Library of Congress and her work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Nation, The New Republic as well as in “The Best of the Best American Poetry.” She is the former president of the Poetry Society of America.