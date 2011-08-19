Union Chapel welcomes Reverend Joel Warner

By SHELBY MAMDANI

The Reverend Joel Warner will preach at this Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. service at Union Chapel in the Grove. His sermon title is: “If You Want to Walk on the Water, Then You Have to Get Out of the Boat.”

Reverend Warner was born in Ohio and grew up in Pennsylvania. He graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1953 and then went to Naples, Italy where he worked at the Casa Materna Orphanage for four years. While he was there, he founded the Casa Materna’s Children’s Choir, a four-part a cappella choir made up of 18 children from the orphanage. They toured and sang in Switzerland and Italy and then in 1956 went on a five-month tour of the United States, singing in churches from New York to California.

Reverend Warner returned to the U.S. in 1957 to enter Yale Divinity School and graduated in 1961. He served in United Methodist churches in Connecticut and Long Island. He is also a clinical pastor educator, and in that capacity has served as a supervising chaplain of pastoral students in New Jersey and here on Long Island. Joel retired two years ago and lives with his wife, the Reverend Noel Koestline, also a retired Methodist minister, in Southold. They have three children and four grandchildren.

Vivian Lindemann, soprano, will sing at Sunday’s service. Vivian has studied at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York and sings with the Choral Society of the Hamptons and the Shelter Island Community Chorus. Chapel organist Linda Shelton Betjeman will also play.



