Town Board: State fishing license — no way! Fishing registration fee? Okay?

“Winning the battle only to lose the war.”

That’s a phrase Town Board members have uttered more than once as they weigh a Hobson’s Choice that, no matter what, would seem to sacrifice their victory in a lawsuit last year defending their sole authority to regulate fishing and shellfishing in local waters. Through the suit, Shelter Island and other Long Island towns successfully upended the state’s attempt to require all state residents to pay for an annual saltwater fishing license.

The choice is this: Should they agree to let New York State require town residents to register with the state before they saltwater fish in local waters — at no fee, at least initially?

Refusal would only mean the federal government would step in and require town residents to register for a fee, Town Attorney Laury Dowd has told board members.

Ms. Dowd has explained that the federal government, under the 2006 re-authorization of the Magnuson-Stevens Act, required the establishment of a federal registry of recreational fisherman angling for certain species to collect data for better fisheries management; fee-based, the registration process also would raise funds for management programs.

The law exempted people in states with their own registration programs from the federal registration requirement. New York has established a no-fee registration program but the entire state must participate for the federal government to recognize it — and there’s a question whether or not the Long Island towns that successfully turned back the state licensing requirement will accept it.

Some of the other towns, Ms. Dowd told Town Board members on Tuesday, seem to feel “a bird in hand is worth two in the bush. They didn’t want to win the battle to lose the war, which was to keep the price down for its citizens.” Meanwhile, the state program “is in limbo” because the Long Island towns have not agreed yet to go along with it.

“The state is trying to qualify for the federal exemption,” Ms. Dowd said. “It can’t unless the whole state qualifies.”

“So we’ve won nothing,” commented audience member Richard Kelly, with a court victory barring the state from imposing a license requirement here.

Board and audience members commented there was no guarantee the state wouldn’t start charging a registration fee in a few years; it has promised there would be no fee only for the first two years of the program.

Will Anderson, Republican candidate for Town Board, called on the board to refuse to go along with any registration requirement. “The town has the opportunity to send a message,” he said, that the town has sole jurisdiction over its waters under the 1666 Nicoll patent.

As Ms. Dowd pointed out, that would mean the town — after winning its fight with the state — would have to gear up for a legal battle with the federal government.

Councilman Glenn Waddington said if the state would promise not to charge a fee into the future it would give “some peace of mind”; and yet fishermen here would have to wrestle with having to obtain “that piece of paper” showing they had registered and carry it with them when fishing.

He said officials from the colonial patent towns of Southold, East Hampton, Shelter Island, Southampton, Brookhaven, Huntington and Oyster Bay — all parties in fighting the state license requirement — should meet and develop a common strategy.

The board members made no decision on the issue.

In other business at Tuesday’s work session, the board:

• Discussed the Conservation Advisory Committee’s rejection of two recent applications for wetlands permits.

• Heard Supervisor Dougherty report that surveyors recently seen at St. Gabe’s were merely preparing a new survey of the 26-acre property, which is for sale.

• Heard Councilman Waddington report that John Hallman, chairman of the Water Advisory Committee, had tested Fresh Pond on Tuesday after two rainy days and found some evidence of contamination by animal waste. He found 90 units of total coliform bacteria, which has a state maximum safe standard of 5,000 units; 11 units of fecal coliform, which has a 1,000-unit state maximum; and 8 units of enterococci bacteria, which has a state maximum of 61 units. Comparative data from past tests were not immediately avaiable.

• Went into executive session to interview two environmental consultants seeking to conduct the inventory and mapping of wetlands the board wants undertaken on the low-lying causeway area; it also was to continue its collective bargaining negotiations. It also discussed an item listed as “pending litigation,” which Supervisor Dougherty, answering a question from the Reporter, said was actually threatened litigation.