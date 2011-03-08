Town Board: Moratorium extended on causeway construction

The Town Board on Friday voted to extend its moratorium on causeway construction until December 31, 2011 so it can keep working on rules to control it; adopted a state-required stormwater runoff amendment to the town code that requires steps to prevent runoff from construction sites of an acre or more; and agreed to continue streaming video of Town Board meetings on line after a month-long trial.

The board also adopted a stewardship plan for the 12-acre Crab Creek Preserve; agreed to match 50 percent of any future state grant worth up to $400,000 for restoring the Shelter Island Country Club or Goat Hill clubhouse, which needs new windows and has a leaky roof; and approved a permit for the Shelter Island Yacht Club to hold a Grucci fireworks show on Saturday, August 13 at 8 p.m. as part of its 125th anniversary celebration, with a rain date of Sunday, August 14.

Holding its tri-weekly formal meeting, at which the Town Board dots the I’s and crosses the T’s of previous work sessions, it went through its agenda with little public comment or discussion and no surprises. It adopted 30 resolutions and conducted six public hearings.

A hearing on extending the causeway moratorium drew only one comment from the audience, which was neither a pro or con but about the town’s liability to future homeowners for causeway flood damage. A hearing on the Crab Creek Preserve management plan drew one comment, too, when Don Bindler called for the site’s meadow to be mowed only in late fall when nesting birds would not be disturbed.

The only vote that wasn’t unanimous was a 4-1 decision to pay $250 a month to an online service to stream Channel 22’s Town Board meetings online, live and on demand, archived for one year at townhallstreams.com. Councilman Ed Brown, who voted no, reiterated the position he has taken for weeks at work sessions: the town shouldn’t spend money for something that isn’t necessary at a time of tight budgets.

The board has been talking about extending the causeway moratorium, a variation of which was first enacted in early 2010, ever since many speakers at a hearing on June 10 said the board’s proposed code amendment to restrict future construction on the causeways was not enough. Most wanted the board to aim for total preservation of low-lying land along Ram Island Drive because, they said, the area was unsuitable for any kind of development.

A moratorium was first enacted last year when the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals approved a new house to replace a 1960s structure — the only one on the causeways — that had burned down. The board in May unveiled legislation that would have limited house size and lot clearing according to parcel size, among other restrictions.

The many issues aired at the June 10 hearing were not reiterated Friday as the board voted 5-0 for the extension after a brief public hearing.

STORMWATER RUNOFF

The new amendment to the town code dealing with stormwater runoff is required by federal and state law. It appears likely to have little impact on Shelter Island and is based on boilerplate legislation offered by the state.

The biggest change here is the requirement that a plan to abate stormwater runoff must be prepared and the necessary steps taken to prevent rain runoff flowing from construction sites of an acre or more from reaching streets and gullies and eventually bays and creeks. It designates a stormwater management officer — the town building inspector, according to earlier discussions — to inspect “stormwater management practices” and ensure enforcement of the rules.

Among other decisions on Friday, the Town Board:

• Reappointed Huson “Hoot” Sherman to the town’s Community Housing Board to a two-year term expiring August 13, 2014.

• Authorized the supervisor to credit the town for the state grant check for $17,001 it had received for the new archives facility that it has built under Arthur Bloom’s direction in a former garage — and before it was a garage an old farmhouse outbuilding — behind Town Hall.

• Authorized the supervisor to credit $33,986.19 it had received from Suffolk County to the Highway Department budget for snow plowing last winter.

• Authorized the supervisor to pay $3,200 to East End Computer of Sag Harbor for data backup services.

• Authorized the supervisor to apply for a state Clean Air Grant to disseminate information to the public on restrictions on open burning of organic materials.

• Conditionally granted Kathleen and Kenneth Tropin a wetlands permit to add 239 square feet to their 440-square-foot patio at 52 Gardiner’s Drive.

• Approved a permit for the Youth Center to hold a concert on August 20.

• Granted four mooring applications, a dock extension application and an application to replace deteriorating bulkheading.