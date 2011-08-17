Town Board: Kilb defends nursery status

Despite its forlorn and shabby appearance, the foreclosed Shelter Island Nursery property is in active use as a business, according to former Supervisor Alfred Kilb.

He came to the Town Board’s work session on Tuesday to report that he’d seen “employees going in and out” and being “issued paychecks by the people on a regular basis” in the “back building” at the pre-existing, non-conforming business on St. Mary’s Road.

Referring to an open space preservation deal reached in 2001, he said the town and county “invested a tremendous amount of money in that property and put it in a certain status so it could succeed” and that the town had an interest in seeing the nursery succeed as a business.

The deal, initially negotiated by the Peconic Land Trust, resulted in a 19-acre parcel preserved by the town and county as open space and the four-acre nursery site being kept available as a business property.

The operation “is suited to that location,” Mr. Kilb said of the nursery. “To take that use and eliminate it unjustly I think is wrong,” he said, adding that “maybe” it could use a “clean-up.”

“No one’s arguing that we take the use away unjustly,” Supervisor Jim Dougherty said. “We’re arguing that we examine the issue. That’s part of our responsibility.”

The question of whether or not the business use had been “discontinued,” which legally would mean it could no longer operate in a residential zone, was an overriding issue as the nursery was discussed.

Speaking of the bank and creditors that hold liens on the note on the property, Supervisor Jim Dougherty commented, “They have a real disaster situation on their hands. It’s a loser … They may just sit on this junk heap until the economy improves.”

That “doesn’t mean we’ll abandon our responsibility as a Town Board” to study the public safety issue raised by neighbors.

Mr. Kilb appeared at the session as the board and audience members were discussing the nursery, which was on the meeting’s agenda because Building Inspector Bill Banks — asked last week by neighbors to investigate the foreclosed property, which they say is a safety hazard — submitted a report and photographs.

Ron Jernick, a neighbor, said the business hadn’t been operated in two or three years as a retail nursery. “It’s lost its non-conformity,” he said.

“Yeah,” said Mr. Dougherty, “I go by there a dozen times a day and I don’t see any business going on there.”

“There may have been an abandonment,” he said later.

“I think there’s a factual dispute in the making,” he said, of Mr. McLean’s assertion that his wife’s landscaping business takes nursery stock from the property for her clients. “They can plead their case but I think they have a tough factual issue.”

The matter would ultimately be up to the town Zoning Board of Appeals and the court system, several speakers agreed.

Jean Lawless commented, “I think the town has to be very careful about condemning or making it more difficult for running a business on Shelter Island … We need local people to have viable businesses. Even though the place looks sad and depressing, I think everybody should fight to have it become a local business again and I see no danger there myself at all.”

Mr. Banks, in reporting on his inspection of the property, told the board it was clean with no debris or garbage strewn about. “I didn’t find any big issues with the building,” he said, although he said he’s told owner Sean McLean he had to do something about the tall weeds “under the arbor.”

“I didn’t find any rats,” he said, referring to one of the neighbor’s complaints, and he added that rats are “apt to be found anywhere there are horses and feed.”

“Nice try, Billy,” said Dee Moorhead, a neighbor of the property who is among those who signed a complaint letter to the Building Department last week. She angrily retorted she’d had horses for 38 years. “Horses do not attract rats. Human garbage attracts rats,” she said.

Ms. Moorhead said she’d seen rats and raccoons in a dumpster on the property, a problem she said was addressed only when she complained about it.

She disclosed after the meeting she and her husband intended to make an offer to buy the property and build a house on it to sell.