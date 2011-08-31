Sports Briefs

SPORTS WRITING: Lipsyte to speak in Greenport Legendary sports writer and former New York Times columnist Robert Lipsyte will speak at Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport on Sunday at 3 p.m. Lipsyte will discuss his recently published memoir, “An Accidental Sportswriter,” which Sports Illustrated called “irresistibly readable.”

“An Accidental Sportswriter” includes Lipsyte’s brutally honest and controversial memories of Muhammad Ali, Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, Billy Jean King and Lance Armstrong, as well as accounts of his encounters with the Beatles, Howard Cosell, Bob Costas and other sports figures.

Lipsyte, who never set out to be a sportswriter and never considered himself a fan, is an outspoken critic of what he calls “jock culture” and its impact on American society. The Associated Press wrote: “Jock Culture glorifies the young, the strong and the beautiful, and Lipsyte, the would-be Chekhov, gets the tragic implications. That’s why his columns, and this marvelous memoir, ‘An Accidental Sportswriter,’ are so affecting.”

In addition to his work as an award-winning sports columnist, Lipsyte was the Emmy-winning host of the nightly PBS public affairs show “The Eleventh Hour,” as well as a reporter for CBS and NBC. He is also the author of 12 acclaimed novels for young adults. Lipsyte lives in Manhattan and on Shelter Island.

Lipsyte will be interviewed by television producer and writer Ron Fried. The two worked together on “Life” (Part 2), a PBS series about aging baby boomers. Following the event, Lipsyte will sign copies of “An Accidental Sportswriter,” with proceeds going to Floyd Memorial Library.

WOMEN’S SOFTBALL: Aerial Fitness wraps up year with win Jane van den Thoorn (two runs batted in), Laurie McBride (three RBI) and Libby Tarleton had four hits each for Aerial Fitness, which wrapped up the North Fork Women’s Softball League season with a 12-3 defeat of Allstate at the Polo Grounds in Greenport. Olga Turner added three hits and two RBI, and Laura Hunsberger singled three times.

AUTO RACING: Irene forces early cancellation Hurricane Irene forced Riverhead Raceway to cancel Saturday evening’s NASCAR Whelen All-American Series card. It was the first time in at least five decades that a Riverhead Raceway show was called off one day before it was scheduled.