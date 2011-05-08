Slide show: Island Spotlight — Wades beach

The Reporter this week begins a weekly summer photo feature that highlights favorite locales on the Island. Wades Beach, of course, is one of them. Perhaps the most family-oriented of all the Island’s public beaches, it’s the place to go for swimming lessons, which are offered there by the town’s Recreation Department. It has a lifeguard, volleyball and bocce courts and a public restroom, not to mention a great cooling breeze when the wind is from the southwest — so it’s also great for sailing. Among folks spotted there recently were Matt Murphy and friends with his sailboat; lifeguard Kyle Johnson; the Shelley family with their kayak; and swimming instructor Nell Lowell with Michael Farrell and William Lehr.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS

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