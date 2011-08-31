Slice of Life: We ain’t seen nothin’

Thanks Irene. You’ve turned Labor Day into Labor week, or two weeks, or whatever. And we got off easy. As I waited in the conga line of vehicles depositing brush at the landfill on Monday, I wondered about the sheer tonnage of limbs, leaves and trunks and how we were just one little town in the midst of a huge swath of the affected northeast. Looking online at images of the devastation, particularly of the flooding in New England, we should consider ourselves very, very fortunate.

Natural events over which we have no control, like blizzards, hurricanes, tornadoes and floods, bring changes that are immediate, sometimes temporary and often permanent. While we whine about losing power or Internet service, others have lost homes and even towns. My nephew went on a trip to Joplin, Missouri earlier this summer to aid in efforts to rebuild after that horrible tornado several months ago. He reported that pictures can’t even begin to do justice to the destruction. We ain’t seen nothin’!

Around here we’ve not had a major hurricane since Bob in 1991, only six years after Gloria in 1985. What I remember about Gloria is the incredible number of trees that came down, some of which are still providing winter heat a quarter century later; with Bob, it was the number of boats lost when the back end of the storm came around.

Dering Harbor looked as though a giant pair of hands had scooped up all the boats and thrown them in a pile on the beach.

Before 1950, hurricanes had no names. There might have been the odd storm that was labeled after an annoying politician or mythical beast, but for the most part they were just big storms. For example, the pacific cyclone “Yasi,” a real beast of a storm that struck the northeast of Australia last February, was named after the Fijian word for “sandalwood.” When they did start naming hurricanes, only women’s names were used. After almost 30 years of having their gender associated with ferocious natural disasters, the equal rights movement cried for justice and in 1979 Hurricane David became the first male hurricane. What I can’t figure out is why they don’t call male hurricanes himacanes, but never mind.

One of the most violent hurricanes ever was Camille (sorry ladies) in 1969. This storm devastated the southeast with winds topping out at 190 mph. There are probably quite a few around here who remember that one, and there might even be some who remember the storm that took Long Island and New England by surprise in 1938. According to an excerpt from Everett Allen’s book, “A Wind to Shake the World” (Little, Brown, 1976), a yankee skipper had purchased a barometer and he couldn’t get the needle to budge off the bottom of the scale. Thinking it was defective, he took it back to the shop from where he had purchased it, and by the time he returned home his house had been washed into the sea. The magnitude of the storm was demonstrated by the discovery of papers from the town hall in Westhampton Beach, days later, in Vermont.

In 1900, Isaac Cline was the chief meteorologist for the newly formed U.S. Weather Bureau. Because Cline dismissed numerous warnings from Cuba that a major storm was headed toward Galveston, Texas, the city was totally unprepared for the cataclysm that claimed at least 8,000 lives. An absolutely harrowing account of this event is Erik Larson’s “Isaac’s Storm — a Man, a Time and the Deadliest Hurricane in History” (Random House, 2000). Almost as good is the “books-on-tape” version, chillingly narrated by Edward Herrman.

Other weather events, most often nor’easters, which tend to hang around a lot longer than relatively fast-moving hurricanes, have caused as much or more damage here locally. Only a couple of months after Bob, the “Halloween” or “Perfect” storm disrupted the ferries and kept many homes and businesses awash for nearly two days.

Sunday’s roar of wind through the trees has been replaced by the constant buzz of chain saws and the periodic growl of chipper trucks as we rush to get our Island back in shape for the summer’s grand finale this weekend. But just a couple of days ago, we just had to hunker down and wait. Candles and lanterns were lit and those that could cooked food for those that couldn’t. And without water, power or, perish the thought, Internet or cellphone service, we were forced to slow down for at least a little while, something most of us can’t do without feeling guilty about it. It shouldn’t take a hurricane to remind us how nice it feels not to rush!