SICC: This week Taplin sinks hole in one

Last week Scott Lechmanski had a hole in one, as we reported. Not to be outplayed, Bruce Taplin had his on the 157-yard fifth hole on Thursday.

The flights are moving right along. In the A flight this week, it was Jack Cortner over Randy Silvani and Peter Dish over Sherman Payne.

In the B flight, Jack Gibbs won over Eric Springer; Ron Lucas came out over David Clark; and Ed Brown took the win over Rich O’Connell.

In the ladies B flight, it was Ann Beckwith over Liz Lechmanski; Carol Loper over Carrie Hall; and Sherri Surozenski over Fran Walsh.

The next membership tournament will be on Wednesday, August 10. It will be a two-person scramble with a tee-off time of 5 p.m. The sign-up sheet is posted.

It was nice to meet two people who helped keep SICC going when it needed support, Ray and Jean Adams. Time goes by.

You hear of famous cooks on TV but wait until you meet the cook at the country club restaurant, Gary. He cooks with professional care for all.

Heard at the club: One neighbor said to another, “I finally broke my husband out of the habit of biting his nails.” “How did you do that?” “I hid his teeth.”