SICC Junior Golf Open sees Island kids compete

BY LIZ LECHMANSKI | CONTRIBUTOR

Kids from both Shelter Island and Gardiner’s Bay country clubs competed in the annual Junior Golf Open tournament on Thursday, August 18 at Shelter Island Country Club. Restaurant Fresh sponsored the barbecue luncheon and awards ceremony following the event. Scott Lechmanski, resident professional at SICC, organized and ran the event.

Brendan Shea captured high honors in the 14-to 16-year-old class with a 38. Myles Clark pressured the whole game, ending just one stroke behind. Both Brendan and Myles won most improved awards, shaving 10 and six strokes respectively off last year’s tournament scores. In addition, Myles picked up Longest Drive awards. Brendan Shea also claimed the Closest to the Pin trophy on the fifth hole.

Tyler Gaul edged out Daniel Shea by two strokes to capture first place in the 13-to14-year-old group. Longest Drive was awarded to Daniel while Tyler captured Closest to the Pin. Daniel won the third Most Improved honor, dropping six strokes off last year’s score.

The 11-year-old group was filled with excitement as two-time champion Nathaniel Winters edged out Matthew Feinstein in a sudden-death playoff on hole 9 to capture another title. John Patrick Panarella gave chase right behind them. Feinstein picked up the Longest Drive trophy with Ian Roddy claiming Closest to the Pin honors.

Will Celiberti edged out Malcolm Shaw by one stroke in the 10-year-old group; it must have been that awesome birdie on hole 4! Celiberti also came Closest to the Pin on hole 5 with Owen Gibbs taking the Longest Drive award.

Brian Feinstein was champion of the 9-year-old boys group with Liam Adipietro right behind him. Feinstein cleaned up, taking both Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin awards.

The tale of golfing families continued as 7-year-old Teddy Winters scored a par on hole 5 to edge out second-place Jack Ryan by two strokes wearing brother Nathaniel’s winning striped shirt. Teddy captured Closest to the Pin with Jack Ryan taking Longest Drive honors.

There was no lack of excitement in the girls’ 12 to13 class as Julia Labrozzi captured the title in her first tournament. Molly Ryan inched out the award in the girls’ 7 to 9 division over Kayla Winters as well as Longest Drive honors. Marnie Colby brought home the Closest to the Pin award.

Generous donations by the following sponsors ensured each youth a great prize: Bliss’ Department Store, Bob’s Fish Market & Restaurant, Jack’s Marine, Noyac, Shelter Island Country Club and Fire Department, Leigh Notley’s Pro Shop, Tuck Shop, Whale’s Tale and Venture Out Shelter Island. Very special thanks to the 10K Community Fund for continued generosity and support of this event, without which the event could not take place.

The community wasn’t short on support for this event as Betsy Colby, SICC President Betty Kontje, Bucky and Norma Russo, Ron Lucas, Chuck Hoffmann, Bill Seeberg and Carol Loper volunteered to chaperone the competitors through the course.

That’s all folks! Mark the third Thursday of August on your calendars for next year. This is an annual event and a part of Shelter Island you won’t want to miss!