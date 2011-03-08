Sailing: Hot protests but all’s well that ends well

The Menantic Yacht Club (MYC) held its fifth series of Sunfish races on Sunday in West Neck Harbor at 2 p.m. The winds were light and variable, 3 to 7 knots, from the west southwest. There were five races, three around a triangular course; one on the triangle plus windward, leeward, finish; and one was windward, leeward, windward with downwind finish using the starting pin as leeward mark.

Twenty-seven sailors using 24 boats participated on Sunday. Regulars Peter Lane, Richard Smith and Andy Belford sailed in the Southold Yacht Club’s 41st annual World’s Longest Sunfish Race Around Shelter Island on Saturday and I’m sure they were pretty sore on Sunday. Peter finished 12th out of 35 at Saturday’s race and still managed to take first place on Sunday, with Richard Smith a close second. Congratulations to both of them. Several other regulars attended the Mashomack Dinner on Saturday night and imbibed quite a lot of liquid refreshment. I’m sure they were grateful for the 2 p.m. start on Sunday.

Welcome newcomers Hadley Robertson, Gary Cardinale and Tom O’Shea and welcome back Michael Becker and Matt Pilkington.

Danny McCafferty shared a boat with Tom O’Shea. John Woodward and his son John also shared a boat. These four sailors protested each other, quite heatedly, about a “room at the mark infraction.” But as discussed in the past, we have no protest committee or any way to adjudicate a protest, no matter how strenuously it is put forward. The commodore told them to settle it on the water. Next thing I know, Danny and Tom’s boat was upside down. They were the only boat to flip but I can assure you it was not over the protest, even though from the sound of things, a shoot-out at the OK Corral might have been in order. At the cookout, John Woodward Sr. checked the rules and determined that, in fact, Danny and Tom had been in the right so we all had a chance to learn something, which is what the MYC is all about.

On another note, Danny and Tom accidently broke Melanie Coronetz’s rudder when they rammed her while trying to round the windward mark. In the true MYC tradition of good sportsmanship, Danny said he regretted committing the error that caused the accident and he offered to make good on the damage.

John Colby and his daughter Marnie were the third two-person team.

Outside of the usual leaders, several sailors performed exceptionally well on Sunday including Penny Pilkington. She was right up with the leaders on several races with tremendous starts. Of course, several of the better sailors helped her when, at certain key times, she politely asked, “What do I do now?” To their credit, the other sailors always told her the right thing to do even if it was detrimental to them. Congratulations, Penny, on your seventh-place finish!

I had my best series of races to date, even coming in second in the first race. My starts were really good for once and it made all the difference, as did a tactical move I made. Several sailors on port tack were heading straight for the finish line when I suddenly tacked to starboard at the committee boat, forcing all the others to tack out of my way and allowing me to finish in front of them.

The Race Committee, consisting of Sallie and Commodore Bethge, Betsy Colby and Judy Hudson, did their usual superb job. Thad Hudson and his sons, Ty and Tom, assisted in the stake boat moving marks as needed. Remember sailors, before the start of racing each week, come up alongside the committee boat and give them your full name and sail number.

Charlie and Lynn Weiner held a cookout on Sunday. Their son Matt was at the grill and Betsy Colby made fabulous key lime pie. At dusk we had the lowering of the colors with a blast from a real cannon that Charlie happens to have — maybe we can use that to settle protests in the future. Thank you, Charlie and Lynn.

The MYC has a tradition of being a very congenial club, even when we shout at each other in the heat of competition. We welcome all sailors, novice or expert. There are no fees or dues, just show up at 2 p.m. in West Neck Harbor and join in the fun. The club has extra Sunfish available on a first-to-reserve basis. Call Pete Bethge at 749-1297 or Bob Harris at 749-0524 to reserve a boat or to ask questions. Next Sunday, be at Commodore Bethge’s home by 1 p.m. for a refresher course on sailing rules. Also, when borrowing a boat, please be at the commodore’s house no later than 1 p.m. See you on the water.

Results:

Firsts Points

1. Peter Lane 3 7 pts.

2. Richard Smith 2 10

3. Charles Modica 19

4. Bob Harris 22

5. Bill Martens 39

6. John Modica 44 (dns 1st race)

7. Penny Pilkington 45

8. Andy Belford 46

9. Linda Gibbs 51

10. Daniel McCafferty and Tom O’Shea 56

11. Gavin Trepata 60

12. Hadley Robertson 63

13. David Olsen 64

14. Tom McMahon 64

15. Kristina Lange 66

16. Cole Colby 76

17. Matthew Pilkington 78

18. John & John Woodward 84

19. Michael Becker 86

20. Gary Cardinale 103

21. Riva Alpert 104

22. Mary Vetri 104

23. Melanie Coronetz 107

24. John & Marnie Colby 108