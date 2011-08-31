Reverend van Rensburg to preach at Union Chapel

BY SHELBY MAMDANI

Reverend Dr. Lee van Rensburg will return to Shelter Island over the Labor Day weekend to conduct worship services at Union Chapel on Sunday, September 4 at 10:30 a.m. For the past five summers, Reverend van Rensburg has been an invited guest to lead worship and bring the morning message to Islanders.

Reverend van Rensburg is a retired United Methodist minister, formerly Senior Pastor of the Morrow Memorial United Methodist Church in Maplewood, New Jersey. Currently he serves as a director of Travel Ministry for Educational Opportunities, a Christian-based travel and education company in Lakeland, Florida.

He and his wife, Bonnie, travel extensively. They live and work in Tiberius on the Sea of Galilee for three months each year where Reverend van Rensburg lectures on “Jesus’ Ministry in Galilee.” Reverend van Rensburg regards the Holy Land as “The Fifth Gospel,” and believes that living there brings out the richness and nuances of the written gospel. (Over 80 percent of Jesus’ ministry took place below sea level.) He is also involved in the “St. Paul Missionary Journeys” following the great Apostle’s itineraries via cruise lines in the eastern Mediterranean and Aegean seas. During the fall, he and his wife will accompany their groups in Rome, Greece, Turkey, Crete, Rhodes, Alexandria, Ashdod, Haifa, Naples and Sicily.

Reverend van Rensburg enjoys golf, fishing, tennis and good conversation around the table.

Music at Sunday’s service will be performed by chapel organist, Linda Betjeman, and guest artists, the group Island Folk.







