Rev. Andersen to preach at Union Chapel

By SHELBY MAMDANI

The Reverend Richard B. Andersen will preach this Sunday, August 28, at the historic Union Chapel in the Grove. Reverend Andersen is currently Rector Emeritus at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church in Ridgewood, New Jersey, where he served from 1972 until his retirement in 1991. He remains active in Sunday pastoral work as well as organizations such as Habitat for Humanity.

Richard Andersen received his B.A. degree from the University of Redlands, California, a Master of Divinity from Colgate Rochester Divinity School, and an M.A. from Farleigh Dickinson University. He also did graduate work at Columbia University.

Reverend Andersen now resides in Ramsey, New Jersey.

The music for the service will be performed by Linda Shelton Betjeman, the chapel organist, and guest soloist Bill Packard, flutist. They will be performing works by George Frederick Handel. Mr. Packard is a longtime Shelter Island resident who has played with various chamber music groups on the North Fork.

All are welcome to join in interdenominational Christian worship at 10:30 a.m. in the Grove in the Heights.



