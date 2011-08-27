Ram Islanders urged to evacuate ahead of Irene

Shelter Island Fire Department volunteers were to begin going door to door on Ram Island this morning passing out out flyers urging residents to evacuate voluntarily before Hurricane Irene arrives, according to Chief John D’Amato. A mandatory evacuation had not been ordered by mid-morning.

It is expected that the causeway will flood and become impassable during the storm.

A message from Supervisor Jim Dougherty on the Shelter Island Town website (shelterislandtown.us) urges Ram Island residents to evacuate until the storm passes late Sunday. He also advises residents of coastal flood zones to seek shelter before the worst of the storm.

At mid-morning the town had not opened any emergency shelters “but we are continually evaluating whether there is a need to do so,” the message reads.

“Should you have any special sheltering needs,” the message reads, “please contact the Emergency Operations Center at Police Headquarters at 749-0600 and we will address your needs. We are urging residents to consider all options prior to requests for public shelter. Call a local B&B, Hotel, or go to a relative’s or friend’s home for your shelter.”

The town site warns that all boats, kayaks, canoes and dinghies must be removed from public beaches and landings as soon as possible.

Hurricane Irene made landfall near Cape Lookout, North Carolina this morning. At 8 a.m., the storm was about 510 miles south southwest of Montauk Point, moving north northeast at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It is a catergory I hurricane and forecast to remain so until striking central Long Island overnight. All of Long Island remains under a hurricane warning.

Irene’s outer rain bands are already arriving in the area. Conditions are forecast to deteriorate rapidly tonight with strengthening winds and torrential rains. The worst conditions are expected from late tonight into Sunday afternoon with significant coastal flooding.

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