Profiles: Nancy Kotula, a ‘tax man’ people like

Nancy Kotula, attractive, 44, one of three siblings, married and the mother of two, is, if you didn’t recognize the name, the receiver of taxes for the Town of Shelter Island. She will run for re-election this November, as she has in past elections, endorsed by all the political parties and facing no opponent. She’s held the position now for 12 years; this is her fourth election. “It makes it a little more enjoyable when you’re cross-endorsed,” she said.

She’s from Cutchogue. “We had a great childhood,” she said. “My mother was a church organist and a musician. My father fished and he also worked at Grumman. My parents had land, nine acres. Because they had land, we had every animal that was imaginable — horses, chickens, ducks.”

“They denied us nothing,” she said, but “there was a catch to it. If you were so busy taking care of your animals, if you were working to pay for the horse food, you couldn’t get in trouble. So that was their way and it worked, I think.”

She still misses her horse. When it was pointed out that there are places to keep a horse on the Island, she smiled and said, “I have to tell you, it’s not the same. It’s not the same as having him right in your own backyard.”

She came to Shelter Island as a newlywed, with her husband John, a long-time Island resident and a graduate of the Shelter Island School. “I was a bookkeeper at the Mattituck Inlet Marina and his father had worked there for about 30 years as the manager. So I knew his father first and he liked me and told his son about me. Then John came with his grandfather, who was also from Shelter Island, to check me out. So I got the approval of all three before he asked me out.”

John is a commercial fisherman as well as a carpenter. “He goes back and forth between carpentry and fishing, depending on whichever one you can make a living at at any particular time. Primarily it’s been fishing. It’s what he loves, and when you do what you love, you figure out a way to make it work.”

John’s grandparents were second homeowners and his parents moved here when he was in high school. His brother and sister are on the Island with their families as well. Her in-laws live on Worthy Way and they have a little farm stand in their front yard.

Her two children are here as well; daughter Jillian, her oldest, is 22 and a graduate of Cobleskill College in upstate New York. Her son Wade, home for the summer from SUNY, Albany, is working on the South Ferry.

The Kotulas built their home on Smith Street themselves. Nancy worked along with John, “Right down to the day we poured the foundation.” Peder Larsen of Shelter Island Sand and Gravel didn’t have a helper “so he let me do the cement truck control and pour the cement.” She worked on the shingles as well. The whole house is heated by a single wood stove, which more than suffices. “People drive by in January and see our front door open,” she said. “Not a lot of people get to let the heat out.”

She’s more than enthusiastic about her job, which she considers “the perfect one for me.” She’s always loved math and enjoys meeting people. More than a third of taxpayers actually come into the assessor’s office, where she’s located, to pay their bills. “It goes through cycles,” she explained. “This time of year, it’s the people that didn’t pay their IRS taxes in April and they need information now.”

Her first position in town government was as secretary to various town committees, including the Zoning Board, conservation groups and the Waterways Management Advisory Council. She was impressed with the fact that, although she was getting paid, everyone else was a volunteer. She came away with a real sense of appreciation for what went into town government.

Does the receiver of taxes actually receive tax payments? The answer is yes. She puts them in a bank account she controls. “It means you’re actually personally liable; it’s the only elected position in the state that falls under the personal liability law. The county maintains a lien on our home for the full amount. That doesn’t happen to any other official.” Laughing, she added, “Not that I’m going anywhere.” She sends out the property tax bills, deposits the payments, then apportions them according to a schedule and sees that they’re allocated correctly.

Her other love is Saint Mary’s Church, where she’s one of two warders, lay leaders of the church. That’s also an elected position but she doesn’t have to run this year. “I really admire our dedicated members. Some of our folks have moved to Peconic Landing and some live off-Island now, and some have never lived here, but they come anyway. It’s a really exciting time now because this year we’re getting a new rector.”

On the top surface of a large bookcase in their living room, there are four neatly stacked piles of papers.

“My activities have overflowed my office,” she said. “I have Sunday school, finance, vestry and the election.” Of the four piles, the one marked election was the smallest. “That’s because it’s early in the season,” she said.

But November is coming and Shelter Islanders will be going to the polls. And before that time, Nancy will be meeting with independent, Consesrvative, Democratic and Republican voters so that on Election Tuesday there will be a face and a voice to go with the unopposed name on the ballot.