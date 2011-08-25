Preparing for Irene
The National Hurricane Center suggests that people who live in hurricane-prone areas have a disaster kit that includes:
• Water, at least 1 gallon daily per person, three to seven days
• Food — three to seven days
• Non-perishable packaged food/juices
• Foods for infants or the elderly
• Snack foods
• Non-electric can opener
• Cooking tools/fuel
• Paper plates/plastic utensils
• Blankets, pillows
• Clothing — seasonal, rain gear, sturdy shoes
• First aid kit, medicines, prescription drugs
• Special items for babies and the elderly
• Toiletries, hygiene items and wipes
• Flashlight, batteries
• Battery-operated radios
• Telephones, fully charged cell phone with extra battery and a traditional (not cordless) telephone set
• Cash (with some small bills) and credit cards
• Banks and ATMs may not be available for extended periods
• Toys, books and games
• Important documents in a waterproof container or watertight re-sealable plastic bag — insurance, medical records, bank account numbers, Social Security card, etc.
• Tools
• Filled vehicle fuel tanks
• Pet care items including medications, records, supply of food and water, a carrier or cage and a muzzle and leash.