Preparing for Irene

The National Hurricane Center suggests that people who live in hurricane-prone areas have a disaster kit that includes:

• Water, at least 1 gallon daily per person, three to seven days

• Food — three to seven days

• Non-perishable packaged food/juices

• Foods for infants or the elderly

• Snack foods

• Non-electric can opener

• Cooking tools/fuel

• Paper plates/plastic utensils

• Blankets, pillows

• Clothing — seasonal, rain gear, sturdy shoes

• First aid kit, medicines, prescription drugs

• Special items for babies and the elderly

• Toiletries, hygiene items and wipes

• Flashlight, batteries

• Battery-operated radios

• Telephones, fully charged cell phone with extra battery and a traditional (not cordless) telephone set

• Cash (with some small bills) and credit cards

• Banks and ATMs may not be available for extended periods

• Toys, books and games

• Important documents in a waterproof container or watertight re-sealable plastic bag — insurance, medical records, bank account numbers, Social Security card, etc.

• Tools

• Filled vehicle fuel tanks

• Pet care items including medications, records, supply of food and water, a carrier or cage and a muzzle and leash.