Police: Two arrested, 25 motorists and boaters ticketed

Kieran R. Wilson, 20, of Shelter Island was driving on Westmoreland Drive on Saturday, July 30 when he was stopped by police for driving at 75 mph in a 35-mph zone, failure to keep to the right and to yield to an emergency vehicle. He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Mr. Wilson was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding, released on $500 bail and given an appearance ticket for a later date on the court’s calendar.

Also on Saturday, July 30, John C. Sterling III, 62, of Shelter Island was stopped on West Neck Road at about 11 p.m. for failing to keep to the right and to stay in lane. He was arrested and charged with DWI. Mr. Sterling was held for arraignment in Justice Court, Judge Westervelt on the bench and released on $500 bail.

SUMMONSES

Thirty tickets were issued during the week to motorists and boaters.

Three drivers were cited for cellphone violations on North Ferry and North Menantic roads; three for speeding on New York Avenue, North Menantic and North Midway roads; and two for failure to stop at the stop sign on West Neck Road.

Other drivers were ticketed for unlicensed operation (North Ferry Road), making an improper u-turn and driving an uninspected vehicle (West Neck Road), driving without inspection (Grand Avenue), operating a vehicle with an open container of alcohol (Grand Avenue), aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd (Winthrop Road), and operating an unregistered motorcycle without a helmet (Stearns Point Road).

Two tickets were issued for a motorist who failed to use a four-way flash and was driving an unregistered vehicle (Route 114), three were given to a driver with a suspended/revoked registration, an uninspected vehicle and no insurance (North Ferry Road) and one driver was ticketed for operating with a suspended/revoked registration.

Seven summonses were issued to boaters — two for not having registrations, two for not providing PFDs, one for operating within 100 feet of a swim area, one for operating within 400 feet of shore, and one for operating with a DB level in excess of 90

TCOS issued 59 tickets.

ACCIDENTS

Christopher Young of Shelter Island reported on July 26 that his vehicle, for sale, was parked along South Ferry Road when it was hit by an unknown vehicle, causing under $1,000 in damage.

On July 29, Martha P. Baker of Shelter Island was backing out of a driveway on Dering Lane (and Shore Road) hitting a vehicle driven by Edward A. Sadowski of Shoreham. There was more than $1,000 in damage to the rear of Ms. Baker’s vehicle and the driver’s-side rear of Mr. Sadowski’s.

On August 1, Peter Needham of Shelter Island reported that on July 29 his vehicle was parked on Chequit Avenue when an unknown vehicle backed up and hit the front end of his vehicle, damaging the front grill portion of the hood. Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

A driver was stopped on July 26 for failure to keep to the right on West Neck Road. He failed a roadside sobriety test but passed an “intoxilyzer” test at police headquarters and was released.

A caller told police on July 26 that several youths rode their bikes in the early morning down the middle of a Center roadway; the caller was concerned about their safety. The caller was advised to let police know the next time the youths were observed.

Police responded, with negative results, to a report on July 26 that a vehicle was crossing over the double yellow line on a Center roadway.

Three individuals were given escorts home during a rain and lightning storm on July 26, and a power failure was report on that date in Harbor View.

On July 27, police investigated two possible cases of fraud.

A dog at large was reported on July 28 on the caller’s front porch in the Center. Police returned the dog to its owner with a warning about the town’s leash laws. Another dog at large was reported in the Heights on July 30. The animal control officer retrieved the dog and put it in the town kennel. The dog was later returned to its owner.

On July 28 police investigated whether a mooring line at the Ram’s Head Inn had been purposely cut or had been abraded by friction. According to the police report, it was more likely it had been cut.

A caller told police on July 28 that youths were swimming in the middle of West Neck Bay without PFDs. They were not there when police arrived.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on July 29.

On July 30, police on patrol saw a sailboat running aground in the shallows southeast of Sungic Point. Police towed the boat to deeper water.

Following up on an anonymous phone call on July 30, police checked on the welfare of a dog locked inside a car in West Neck. The dog appeared to be fine.

Police removed a bat from a Menantic home on July 30.

On July 31, police responded to a dispute about a bill at a Silver Beach B & B.

A caller was advised on July 31 to refer a matter to small claims court.

On August 1, a party rental truck caused some property damage in the Heights. The driver subsequently took photos of the damage for his company.

A suspicious vehicle was reported in Menantic on August 1; police investigated and reported back to the caller, who was satisfied with the explanation.

A member of the Shelter Island Highway Department reported floating debris in West Neck. The object were retrieved by police and put in the impound yard.

A caller reported hearing gun shots in Hay Beach on August 1. Police were unable to locate the source.

On the same day, a Hay Beach caller reported strange green lights on the golf course. Police found some golfers playing at night by the light of several green glow sticks.

Four noise complaints were received during the week. On July 26 at 4:25 a.m., a Hay Beach resident reported noise at a neighbor’s pool. The noise had stopped before police arrived.

At about 7:35 p.m. on July 26, loud noise was reported at the Dory. Police checked and the level was not in violation of town code. The band began playing, the complainant called again, and police advised the Dory to lower the volume. Several more complaints were received, police returned to the Dory, and the music was ended.

On July 30 at about 10:15 p.m., a caller complained about the jazz band playing at the Dory. The owner complied with the police request to close the windows and doors.

At 11:10 p.m. on July 30, an anonymous caller reported loud music at the Pridwin. Police responded but didn’t hear any music.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two automatic fire alarms during the week. One was set off at Camp Quinipet, when the cleaning staff used bleach without sufficient ventilation. No cause was given for what activated a second alarm at the Chequit.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported five aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 26, 28 and 30 and on August 1. A team responded to a sixth aided cases on July 31 but transport was not provided.

In addition to the above reports, police responded to approximately 30 other reports during the week — following up on lost and found items, opening vehicles with the keys locked inside, assisting residents in their homes, jump-starting vehicles, reporting downed wires, finger printing for employment purposes, among others.



