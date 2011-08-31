Police: Storm dominates police blotter

The Shelter Island Police Department received more than 115 storm-related calls between Saturday , August 27 and Monday, August 29 — the majority were reports of downed trees, limbs and wires. No area of the Island was unaffected by Irene. (See story, page 3.)

In other police news, there was one arrest during the week. On Wednesday, August 24 at about 3 p.m., Ashley L. Ross, 28, of Shelter Island was charged with criminal contempt in the 2nd degree. She had violated a Family Court order of protection that mandated she have no contact with a “protected” person. Ms. Ross was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding. She was released on her own recognizance and directed to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Two motorists were ticketed during the week — one for driving on South Ferry Road and using a cellphone without a hands-free device. A second driver received two summonses on New York Avenue — for driving with a suspended/revoked registration and for driving without insurance.

ACCIDENTS

On August 24, Charles B. Sparks of Fort Wayne, Indiana was making a turn onto Chase Avenue from Grand Avenue when the trailer of his rig hit a low branch. The limb fell on the roadway, taking down a Cablevision wire and blocking traffic. There were only minor scratches and dents on the trailer.

Jennifer Gulluscio of Shelter Island said she backed her vehicle into a telephone pole at Fiske Field on August 25, causing minor damage to the right rear bumper.

Cristobal Padillo Rivera of Shelter Island told police on August 26 that he was entering the Wilson traffic circle on his bicycle, heading north on Route 114, and was rounding a curve when he ran into the front of a vehicle driven by Elizabeth L. Kontje of Shelter Island. The cyclist had abrasions to his elbow and knee but refused transport to Eastern Long Island Hospital. Ms. Kontje also contacted police and said she didn’t see the cyclist because he was wearing dark clothing. The accident occurred in the early evening.

Two accidents were storm-related. On August 28, Richard T. Fleisher of Sag Harbor was driving southbound on South Ferry Road when a tree fell on his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the roof and windshield. The driver had an injured hand but refused medical attention.

Also on August 28, Stephanie J. Bucalo of Shelter Island reported that a tree fell on a vehicle parked in her driveway in the Center, causing over $1,000 in damage.

OTHER REPORTS

Loud music was reported anonymously at 12:18 a.m. on August 23 at a Center residence; it was turned off immediately. A second noise complaint was received later; people at the house had left when police arrived.

Police assisted 15-year-old girls trying to get back to Southampton on August 23.

Police checked on a bonfire on Shell Beach on August 23. There were no problems.

A case of petit larceny was reported in West Neck on August 23 — a flag was taken from a front porch.

A pedestrian complained to police about almost being hit by the driver of truck in the Heights on August 23. Police talked to the driver; no problems were noted.

On August 23 police were asked for assistance in verifying the damage left by tenants in a rental in Silver Beach.

Debris was cleared from the airstrip in Cartwright on August 23.

A caller reported a commercial-type fishing boat dragging nets in the water south of Silver Beach on August 23 where that is prohibited. Police determined the boat was a DEC research vessel.

An unknown person attempted to use a ferry ticket illegally on the North Ferry; later it was discovered that the tickets had been previously reported as stolen.

A possible dispute was reported at a residence in Silver Beach on August 23; police investigated and there was no problem.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a possible brush fire in Hay Beach on August 23. When the SIFD arrived, a small campfire had already been extinguished by the youths involved.

An illegally moored boat was reported in Silver Beach on August 24; it was gone when police arrived.

On August 24, gunshots were reported behind a residence in the Heights; police searched the area with negative results.

Police followed up on an August 24 report that a couple was behaving suspiciously in the Heights. No criminal activity was noted.

A petit larceny — theft from a vehicle — was reported in the Heights on August 24.

On August 25 a dog at large was reported in Menantic and returned to its owner. Another dog at large was reported on a caller’s Ram Island property, also on August 25. The dog’s owner said the dog hadn’t left the property. A dog, found on a roadway, was returned to its owner on August 25.

At 2:20 a.m. on August 26, loud music at a Harbor View residence was reported; the volume was lowered.

A petit larceny in West Neck was called in on August 28.

The SIFD responded to a report of a smell of gas in West Neck on August 29. No gas or propane leak was found.

Police responded to a couple fighting in the area of Shorewood on August 29; the couple appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and were released to their parents.

Three burglary alarms were set off during the week. One was activated by an inaccurate code entered by a caretaker, a second was set off by accident and the third was triggered by a power failure.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported nine aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 23, 24, 25, 27 and 28. One case was transported to Southampton Hospital on August 29.