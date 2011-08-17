Police: 10 tickets, 6 accidents on police blotter

Two motorists were issued tickets on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign. Two tickets were given to drivers who used a cellphone without a hands-free device on North Ferry Road.

One driver was ticketed for following another vehicle too closely on New York Avenue and another driver received a summons for operating an unregistered vehicle. A summons for speeding was issued to a driver on South Cartwright and a driver was given a ticket for opening a door unsafely on Chequit Avenue.

Bay constables issued two tickets, one for water skiing without an observer in West Neck Harbor and one for reckless operation in the waters off Crescent Beach.

TCOs issued 26 traffic tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

Katerine Lawless of Shelter Island backed into a vehicle parked on Chequit Avenue by Edward Klaris of Shelter Island on August 11. The two drivers exchanged information about the accident. Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

On August 13, Linda McCarthy of Shelter Island reported that a vehicle driven by Geraldine Genovese of Shelter Island had hit her driver’s-side mirror while her vehicle was parked on Grand Avenue. There was very minor damage.

On August 13, Katherine J. Theohary of Poughkeepsie, New York was traveling northbound on North Ferry Road when she said her brakes stopped working and she hit a vehicle in the rear that was driven by Homer A. McNeely III of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Mr. McNeely said he was stopped in traffic at the time. There was over $1,000 in damage estimated to the front end of Ms. Theohary’s vehicle and the rear of Mr. McNeely’s.

Katherine M. Iacono of Shelter Island was traveling southbound on South Menantic Road when she attempted to make a left turn onto Smith Street and collided head on with a vehicle driven by Jessica S. Jackson-Seth of Boston, Massachusetts. Damage was estimated at over $1,000 to the front of both vehicles.

Alexander M. Boylan of Naples, Florida was parked on Chequit Avenue when he opened his driver’s-side door into traffic and it was hit by York Bergin-Pugh of Shelter Island, who was heading west. The damage to Mr. Boylan’s driver’s-side door and the right front quarter panel and right front tire of Mr. Bergin-Pugh’s vehicle was estimated at over $1,000.

About three hours, later Mr. Boylan was traveling southbound on North Ferry Road when he failed to negotiate a turn, went off the roadway and hit a tree, causing major front-end damage to the vehicle. The driver and passenger were not injured. The vehicle had to be towed.

OTHER REPORTS

On August 9 police noticed a large window open at a residence in the Heights. The premises were checked and there was no sign of any criminal activity.

Police found a downed limb on Ram Island on August 9 and moved it off the roadway.

Police were notified by Highway Department staff on August 9 about an injured deer on Westmoreland Drive; the deer was put down.

Following up on a report on August 9, police advised a person driving on Ram Island to follow other vehicles at a safe distance and to use caution.

Police advised an individual on August 9 that he was no longer welcome at a West Neck bar; he left the premises without incident.

On August 9, a Shorewood resident reported finding the front door ajar and hearing a noise on the first floor; police searched the premises with negative results.

On August 10, a possible trespass was investigated in the Center, which police determined was non-criminal in nature.

A beached kayak in Silver Beach was retrieved by police on August 10 and returned to its owner.

A patrol and radar enforcement was requested on August 10 for the First Causeway and Little Ram Island, due to reports of speeding trucks in the area.

On August 10 police received additional information about a previously reported case of identity theft.

Police followed up on a missing person report with negative results on August 11.

Police received a report on August 11 about vehicles parking on Chequit Avenue, blocking traffic and driveways, and spoke to the Yacht Club about the problem.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Cartwright on August 11.

Dogs reported at large in the Heights on August 12 and in the Center on August 12 and 15 were gone when police arrived.

A Silver Beach caller reported on August 12 that when he walked his dogs on a leash, they were bothered by another dog. The dog’s owner was advised to keep the dog in its yard.

A Center caller reported on August 12 that a dog was harassing people in the area. Police spoke to the owner.

A caller told police on August 12 that a Shorewood resident was watering property during restricted periods. The violation was not observed by police.

Police spoke to the operator of an illegally moored boat in Cartwright on August 12 and advised him about the town code.

Police received a report on August 12 that there were numerous vehicles parked in a Center beach area without parking stickers and that young people were making noise in the area. No vehicles were found without stickers and police did not observe any youths making noise.

Police responded to a case of petit larceny on August 12.

Police assisted a Sunfish sailor with a tow back to shore on August 12.

After gunshots were reported in Hay Beach on August 12, police patrolled the area and were told that a launch cannon had been fired to celebrate the sunset.

An illegally moored boat off Mashomack was reported to police on August 13. The caller was informed that the resident who owned the boat is allowed by town code to anchor outside an anchorage for up to four days.

Police received a report of water skiing too close to boats off Ram Island. Police arrived after the boat was docked but advised the operator about the town rules applying to water skiing.

Responding to a report of a smell of diesel fuel in the Cartwright area, police located a person who had spilled about a cup of fuel while changing a filter.

Police responded to a call of a person refusing to leave a Heights business on August 13; the subject subsequently left without incident.

Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an arcing wire in the Center on August 14. LIPA was notified.

On August 14, a caller told police that a driver cutting the North Ferry line refused to go to the end of the line; when police arrived, the driver had complied.

The heavy rains on August 14 caused a large puddle on West Neck Road; caution barricades were erected by the Highway Department.

On August 14 a boat was reported sinking in Dering Harbor. Police pumped out the boat and towed it to a floating dock at the Yacht Club.

A vehicle being driven erratically on Route 114 was reported on August 14. Police located the driver, spoke to him and no problems were noted.

An extra patrol was requested for a residence in Menantic on August 14.

The SIFD responded to three automatic fire alarms during the week in the Heights, Shorewood and West Neck. One was set off by showers, a second by cooking in the kitchen and a third was a false alarm.

NOISE COMPLAINTS

At about 4:45 a.m. on August 12, people were reported making a loud noise in Silver Beach. Police later located the subjects, who were advised about the town’s noise ordinance.

Following a report of loud music at a Hay Beach residence on August 12 at about 7 p.m., police asked the owner to turn off the music and advised the person about the town code.

On August 13 at about 4:15 a.m, loud music was reported coming from a vehicle in Silver Beach. The vehicle was located and the occupants advised to turn the music off.

A report of loud music in Hay Beach on August 13 could not be verified by police.

Loud music was reported in the Center just before 5 p.m.; the volume was lowered without incident.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported four aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 12, 13 and 14.