Police: 1 DWI arrest, 24 tickets on blotter

Robert W. S. Tanzman, 47, of New York City was driving on North Ferry Road on Sunday, August 7 at about 1 a.m. when he was stopped by police for failure to stay in lane and for speeding, 42 mph in a 30-mph zone. He was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Mr. Tanzman was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, and released on $3,500 bail.

SUMMONSES

Twenty-four tickets were issued to motorists during the week — seven for speeding on New York Avenue, North Ferry Road, Clinton Avenue and Cartwright Road; four for cellphone violations on North Ferry Road and Grand Avenue, one for a seatbelt violation on New York Avenue; two for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road; and two for unlicensed operation on New York Avenue and Bridge Street.

Other tickets were issued as follows, driving with a suspended/revoked registration (North Ferry Road), inadequate lights (Manwaring Road), improper signal (Bridge Street), no helmet (West Neck Road), failure to use flashers properly (Smith Street), less than two brake lights (West Neck Road), no beach driving permit (Reel Point) and an uninspected vehicle (Chase Avenue).

TCOs issued 30 traffic tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

Martin P. Mayer of Shelter Island was pulling into a parking spot on Summerfield Place when he went over the white line into a parking space occupied by a vehicle driven by Nicholas J. Morgan of New York City. He hit the vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the passenger-side front and side of his vehicle and the driver’s-side front and side of Mr. Morgan’s.

OTHER REPORTS

A dog at large was reported in Silver Beach on August 2. Police checked the area with negative results. A dog at large on Ram Island was placed in the town kennel on August 4; the animal control officer notified and the dog returned to its owner.

In other animal incidents, a raccoon was reported in a Hay Beach home on August 4; police were unable to locate it. Bats were reported in a South Ferry Hills home on August 5; the owner was advised to call in a wildlife removal specialist.

At the request of the Waterways Management Advisory Council, police located an illegal stake mooring in Silver Beach on August 2 and spoke to the owner, who was also advised that his boat registration was invalid.

Police on patrol in Silver Beach noticed an anchorage regulatory marker was off its station and towed it back to the proper location on August 2.

Police received a report of fireworks in the Shell Beach area on August 2. A small group of young people was located but no fireworks or alcohol was found.

A caller told police on August 3 that a boat was riding low at a Silver Beach mooring. Police assisted the owner in bailing out the boat until additional help arrived.

A caller told police on August 3 about heavy traffic on a Heights roadway and vehicles making u-turns in the caller’s driveway. According to the blotter, the roadway will be limited to outbound traffic and a traffic control officer will regulate the process.

Police followed up on a call on August 4 and a disabled, unregistered trailer was moved off a roadway in Harbor View.

Youths were reported on razor scooters on a Center roadway on August 4; the area was patrolled but with negative results.

Police responded to a dispute in the Heights on August 4.

On August 5, a West Neck caller reported hazardous conditions caused by hidden driveways and vegetation that obscured visibility. Police notified the Highway Department.

Also on August 5, a caller was concerned that seaplanes were using family property for a landing area in West Neck. According to the police report, seaplanes were not landing above the high water mark.

A case of grand larceny was reported in the Heights on August 6: theft of a golf cart.

Two cases of criminal mischief were reported on the same date: damage to a fence in Silver Beach and to a split rail fence in Westmoreland. According to the police report, both may have been related to the theft.

A case of petit larceny was reported in the Heights on August 6.

Also on the 6th, the sound of gunshots was reported on Ram Island. Police were unable to locate the source.

A case of criminal mischief was reported in the Heights on August 7.

A domestic dispute was reported in the Heights, also on August 7.

On August 7, a flooded roadway was reported in West Neck and the Highway Department notified.

A marine unit responded to an emergency flare from a disabled boat off Mashomack on August 7. Two adults and six children were transported by Southampton Marine to a North Haven dock. SeaTow also responded.

On August 8, a small sailboat was found adrift in West Neck Creek. The owner was notified and subsequently informed police that the boat had been stolen.

A boat was reported low in the water in West Neck on August 8. Police were not able to locate the owner; the boat was not sinking at that time.

A Center caller told police on August 8 that unknown persons had put tree limbs on his property. Police determined the limbs had come from a neighbor’s yard and left a message with for neighbor to contact the SIPD.

A person riding a dirt bike up and down a Center roadway was reported on August 8. The rider was gone when police arrived.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded on August 6 to an automatic smoke alarm at a residence on Nostrand Parkway. There was no sign of smoke or fire.

Two burglary alarms were activated at residences in the Center on August 2 and 5; one was set off by a workman. There was no sign of an criminal activity at the second location.

NOISE COMPLAINTS

On August 4 at 12:15 a.m., loud music was reported at a Silver Beach residence. The renter of the house agreed to break up the party and turn off the music.

On August 5 at about 1:15 a.m., there was loud music at a Heights location; police responded and were advised that the music would be turned down.

Just before 2 a.m. on August 6, police responded to a complaint about a loud party in Silver Beach and requested that the music be turned off and voices lowered.

A Greenport caller reported loud music at the Pridwin at about 12:15 a.m. on August 7. The restaurant was closed and there was no music at the location.

Police received a complaint about a loud party in Silver Beach on August 7 at about 8:30 p.m. The party was not located.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Red Cross ambulance teams transported five aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 2, 4, 5 and 7. A sixth person, injured in a fall from a second floor of a residence, was taken by Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital on August 4.