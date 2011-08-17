Performance art at Sylvester Manor

Watermill Center artists will create and design a site-specific work to be performed at Sylvester Manor tomorrow, Friday, August 19 at 6 p.m. — a collaborative effort between the Manor staff and the Watermill Center International Summer Program artists, curated by Robert Wilson.

The avant garde piece, “Shelter,” will take place in several performance “rooms” cut into the Manor’s “Hidden Field” off Manhanset Road. Follow the signs on Manhanset Road for parking and entrance to the event.

The Watermill Center’s summer program brings artists from over 25 countries to participate in new interdisciplinary approaches to theatrical performance.

This event is free but reservations are required. Visit sylvestermanor.eventbrite.com. Refreshments will be provided.